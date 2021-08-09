Genshin Impact Yoimiya build guide: Best weapons and artifacts for F2P players

Genshin Impact is halfway through its 2.0 version and players are getting a new banner featuring Yoimiya.

The 5-star pyrotechnician uses a bow and specializes in high normal attack damage. Genshin Impact players have already experienced Yoimiya in her story quest, which was released with the 2.0 update. Since then, she has been greatly anticipated by the community.

Being of Pyro element and having a Crit Rate ascension stat, players can expect Yoimiya to be one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. But what makes a character truly tough is the choice of weapons and artifacts.

Best F2P build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

According to the character trial in Yoimiya's story quest, it can be clearly observed that her true potential lies in normal attacks. Her Elemental Skill gives an attack boost and all her attacks deal pure Pyro damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst does AoE Pyro damage and marks an enemy with Aurous Blaze. The Aurous Blaze will periodically deal AoE Pyro damage when hit by any character other than Yoimiya.

The new Inazuma artifacts and weapons are tailor-made for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.

Best F2P weapon for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Any 5-star bow will be a great choice for Yoimiya, as all of them have a high base attack. As per the F2P options, weapons with ATK%, Crit Rate or Crit DMG substat are highly favorable for her. Here is how the best F2P weapons for Yoimiya stack up at level 90.

1) Rust

Base ATK : 510

Secondary Stat : +41.3% ATK

Rust (Image via Genshin Armory)

Rust is by far the best 4-star weapon for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. It is even comparable with some 5-star bows, considering its passive provides a massive attack boost. The normal attack is further increased by its passive by 40% at refinement rank 1. It also decreases the charged attack by 10%, but Yoimiya's charged attacks are not great, so it's a profitable tradeoff. Rust is a standard 4-star bow and can be obtained from any of the gacha banners.

2) Hamayumi

Base ATK : 454

Secondary Stat : +55.1% ATK

Hamayumi (Image via Project Celestia)

The Inazuma craftable bow is also a great choice for Yoimiya to get a high attack stat. Hamayumi's passive increases the normal attack by 16/20/24/28/32% (based on refinement level), and it further increases by 100% when the character has full energy. This weapon can make Yoimiya a beast at the cost of not using the Elemental Burst.

Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Using Pyro DMG bonus on Goblet, ATK% on Sands and Crit Rate on Helmet will make Yoimiya a powerful DPS. For substats, players should focus on getting Crit Rate, Crit DMG and ATK%.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence artifacts (Image via mihoYo)

4pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence: The 2pc bonus is similar to Gladiator's Finale, which increases normal attack by 18%, but the 4pc bonus is what truly makes it great for Yoimiya. The 4pc set bonus is activated upon using Elemental Skill and will increase the normal attack by 50% by consuming 15 energy. This effect lasts for 10s and gives Yoimiya's Pyro damage an insane attack boost.

Crimson Witch of Flames set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

2pc Gladiator's Finale + 2pc Crimson Witch of Flames: This can be a good choice for Yoimiya if players do not have a decent set of Shimenawa's Reminiscence. The 2pc Gladiator increases base attack while the 2pc Crimson gives a Pyro damage bonus of 15%.

Some players might expect Yoimiya to be a supporting character because of her lack of AoE and the need for other characters to activate the burst. But her normal attacks do have some serious multipliers, especially her Elemental Skill. All doubts will be cleared on August 10 when Yoimiya is released in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sabine Algur