Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya banner 4-star characters, weapons and release date revealed

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed the 4-star character of the Yoimiya banner ahead of its official release.

Genshin Impact is all set to release the next event banner featuring the Pyro-type character Yoimiya. As the release date draws near, fans eagerly wait for the official announcement to find out the 4-star characters featured in the Yoimiya banner. Although officials are yet to reveal the same, recently, some leaks surfaced on the internet showing the banner design and the 4-star characters included in it.

The next Genshin Impact banner to feature Yoimiya, Sayu, and two standard 4-star characters

The leak comes from Sukuna, a reputed leaker in the Genshin Impact community. He shared the Yoimiya banner details, including the two standard 4-star characters currently available in Genshin Impact.

According to the leak, the Yoimiya banner will be named "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and released on August 10th at 6:00 p.m. The new banner will also promote three 4-star characters with boosted drop rates, which are:

Sayu (Anemo) Diona (Cryo) Xinyan (Pyro)

The Yoimiya banner will be available for the wish event for six weeks and expire on August 31st at 3:00 p.m.

Next Genshin Impact weapon banner to feature Thundering Pulse and Skyward Blade 5-star weapons

In a separate post, Sukuna also revealed the weapon banner to run alongside the Yoimiya banner. The weapon banner, also known as the "Epitome Invocation" banner, will feature a new 5-star bow named "Thundering Pulse." The Thundering Pulse bow is believed to be the BiS for Yoimiya, thanks to the leaked passive ability that syncs with her kit.

The weapon banner will also include the Skyward Blade, a standard 5-star sword available in Genshin Impact. Along with the two 5-stars, the Epitome Invocation weapon banner will boost the drop rates of the following 4-star weapons:

Favonius Warbow (Bow) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst) Sacrificial Sword (Sword) Rainslasher (Claymore)

Overall, both the character banner and the weapon banner look promising this time. While the main attractions Thundering Pulse and Yoimiya, are DPS worthy, the 4-star characters and weapons are some of the top tier support-oriented units.

Players losing their 50/50 to the Skyward Blade in the Epitome Invocation banner won't have to regret it as the sword is highly support & sub-DPS friendly. Readers interested in building Sayu can check out her builds, team comps, and more here.

Edited by Srijan Sen