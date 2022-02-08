What are the four-star characters and weapons on the Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact?

Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact is going to feature one of the most anticipated characters from Inazuma. Yae Miko, the head priestess of the Narukami Shrine, will finally be making her presence known in the game as an electro and Catalyst wielder. However, players wonder what the other characters are going to be.

Each unit of four-star rarity can be built around or without their constellations. With the right artifacts and weapons, they can easily hold the balance of synergies, buff the main DPS, or deal damage themselves.

The following article lists the weapons and other characters that will be getting featured with Yae Miko's event wish.

Fischl, Diona, and Thoma to come alongside other weapons in Genshin Impact 2.5

The upcoming featured banner for Yae Miko will have four-star units such as Diona, Thoma, and Fischl. All three of them can be considered some of the best supports in the game. Players will want to get them alongside Yae to have a decent party.

The 2.5 version will officially go live on February 16, 2022, featuring the Event Wish and a weapons banner. The expected weapons here are going to be Yae Miko's signature, Kagura's Verity Catalyst alongside Primordial Jade Cutter Sword.

The other four-star weapons that everyone can expect from the same banner are Stringless Bow, Eye of Perception Catalyst, and Rainslasher Claymore. In terms of characters, Fischl will be getting a rate-up for the first time since her appearance in the Klee rerun banner back in 1.6.

Thoma and Diona have featured together before in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update alongside Hutao's rerun. Both of these units can provide great support and shielding for their respective parties, alongside elemental reactions and healing.

In terms of weapons, Kagura's Verity and Primordial Jade Cutter are both great gears for DPS characters. The Catalyst has ATK and Crit Damage in its base stats, while the Sword has ATK and Crit Rate.

While Yae Miko will feature in the first banner of 2.5, players can expect Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi in the second half. The next version 'When the Sakura Bloom' will be going live on February 16, 2022 following maintenance.

