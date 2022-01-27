Yae Miko's release date and abilities in Genshin Impact

With the arrival of Lantern Rite in Genshin Impact 2.4, players are going to get a lot of primogems by participating in activities. From completing quests to making fireworks, each objective provides players with the gacha currency so that they can pull for their favorite units.

The current banners are of Zhongli and Ganyu, and everyone can spend their primogems on the characters.

However, the main attraction for the fans has been the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine, Yae Miko. With an uncanny resemblance to Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact alongside sharing the same last name, fans of both games cannot wait any longer for the Shrine Maiden to arrive as a playable character.

Yae Miko is scheduled to arrive on February 16, 2022 with the first banner in v2.5. The following article breaks down her abilities ahead of the next update to get players ready for team builds and synergies.

Weapons and abilities for Yae Miko in the upcoming Genshin Impact update 2.5

Yae Miko already played a very important part in the first Inazuma Archon Quest, which caught the eye of many players. She also holds a lot of power over the people of Inazuma, and even the Raiden Shogun herself. Naturally, players would want to roll for a dominant character such as herself.

Thankfully, in the next 2.5 version, Yae Miko is going to become playable. Numerous leaks have already suggested her vision as being Electro, alongside Catalyst as a weapon. 'Kagura's Verity' is the name of her signature weapon, which comes with the base stats of 46 ATK and 14.4% Crit damage.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

Players can expect Yae Miko's event wish to hit the 2.5 version as the first banner on February 16, 2022.

Yae Miko's abilities in Genshin Impact

Like other characters, Yae Miko also possesses an elemental skill, a burst, and three separate passive abilities.

Her elemental skill 'Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura' summons Electro kitsune spirits sealed within branches. A maximum of three Sesshou Sakura can be summoned, with each increasing the level and damage of the other. They can strike enemies with lightning, dealing Electro damage.

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

I want to know the range of each tower can reach"



HD: "Can you place the totem far away?I want to know the range of each tower can reach"HD: streamable.com/gnco07 "Can you place the totem far away?I want to know the range of each tower can reach"HD: streamable.com/gnco07 https://t.co/ElZG7bTPvc

Her elemental burst, known as 'Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin', unseals the nearby Sesshou Sakura branches and casts giant forms of thunderbolts to deal Electro AOE damage. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed will create one thunderbolt for Yae's ult. So destroying all three of the branches will grant three thunderbolts.

In addition, her three passive talent skills include:

Meditations of a Yako: Grants 25% chance to gain one regional character Talent Material while crafting.

Grants 25% chance to gain one regional character Talent Material while crafting. The Shrine's Sacred Shade: After casting the elemental burst, Yae Miko will reset the cooldown for one charge of her elemental skill with each Sesshou destroyed.

After casting the elemental burst, Yae Miko will reset the cooldown for one charge of her elemental skill with each Sesshou destroyed. Enlightened Blessing: Sesshou Sakura's damage will increase by 0.15% based on one point in Yae Miko's elemental mastery.

Ever since her appearance in Inazuma's Archon Quest back in 2.0, Yae Miko has perhaps become the most anticipated playable character in Genshin Impact.

