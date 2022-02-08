3 best Genshin Impact artifact sets with versatile uses in 2022

Artifacts in Genshin Impact are pivotal in character building. With ideal sub-stats and set bonuses, players can significantly improve the damage output and viability of their favorite units.

However, farming artifacts in Genshin Impact is a tedious task. Every domain drops artifacts from two sets, and all characters have unique requirements.

However, there are three artifact sets in Genshin Impact that can be used by most DPS and support units.

Best artifact sets in Genshin Impact

1) Noblesse Oblige

2-piece set: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-piece set: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

The four-piece Noblesse Oblige set is unarguably the best for support characters like Thoma, Diona, and Bennett. The goal is to use their burst and then deploy the main damage dealers.

Even the two-piece set increases the Elemental Burst DMG, and units like Xiangling can benefit from that. Beginners often make the mistake of ignoring their support units, who can be easily built with Noblesse Oblige artifacts.

Here's a list of characters that can be used with the Noblesse Oblige artifact set:

Zhongli

Rosaria

Jean

Diona

Bennett

Xingqiu

Hence, players should always try to get Noblesse Oblige artifacts and make unstoppable support characters.

2) Emblem of Severed Fate

The only artifact set that beats Noblesse Oblige in terms of versatility is the Emblem of Severed Fate:

2-piece set : Energy Recharge +20%

: Energy Recharge +20% 4-piece set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set is ideal for support characters that deal a maximum amount of damage from their Elemental Bursts. The set not only provides ER but also buffs the burst damage based on it.

Characters like Xingqiu, Xiangling, Beidou, Raiden Shogun, Venti, Mona, and even Zhongli work brilliantly with Emblem of Severed Fate.

3) Shimenawa's Reminiscence

2-piece set : ATK +18%

: ATK +18% 4-piece set: When casting an Elemental Skill if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Unlike the aforementioned artifacts, Shimenawa's Reminiscence is primarily used by DPS units. Its 2-piece effect is similar to Gladiator's Finale that is only dropped by boss enemies.

DPS Characters like Hu Tao, Klee, Yoimiya, Ningguang, and Xiao can efficiently utilize the ATK boost provided by Shimenawa's Reminiscence. Also, some support units like Jean and Fischl can deliver decent results with this set.

All in all, these three sets can be widely used with Genshin Impact characters. The effects provided by them aren't tailor-made for a certain character but for an entire group of characters. Therefore, they deserve to be called the best.

Edited by Shaheen Banu