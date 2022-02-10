Genshin Impact 2.5 update maintenance schedule and countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.5 is expected to launch at 11:00 AM (GMT+8) on February 16, 2022, with maintenance beginning at 6:00 AM (GMT+8).

Naturally, that time is going to differ from region to region. All regions are expected to get the update simultaneously, although it's worth mentioning that maintenance can always finish early. Based on past precedence, maintenance will likely begin at 6:00 AM (GMT +8) and should last for five hours.

Hence, all of the times listed in this article are based on the expectation that the maintenance lasts for the full five hours (no more and no less).

PlayStation @PlayStation Creative Travelers can design their own custom domain to share and challenge others in Genshin Impact version 2.5, coming February 16: play.st/3sjPBSP Creative Travelers can design their own custom domain to share and challenge others in Genshin Impact version 2.5, coming February 16: play.st/3sjPBSP https://t.co/TV11YHrGUH

What the expected Genshin Impact 2.5 update and maintenance schedule is for all regions

The above countdown will be helpful to players from any region, indicating when maintenance should be finished. If it says "Genshin Impact 2.5 should have started," it means that the scheduled maintenance should be over by then. Otherwise, the player will see how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds are left.

Keep in mind that the above countdown is solely for when the update should go live; maintenance will occur five hours earlier than what's depicted.

However, not every player will want to see a countdown. They may instead wish to know a specific time related to the start of Genshin Impact 2.5. In that case, the following sections will include some times relative to various regions.

American players

Yae Miko will be playable once maintenance is over (Image via miHoYo)

The first time indicates when maintenance starts, whereas the second time indicates when the game will be playable for Travelers living in North and South America:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12:00 - 17:00

12:00 - 17:00 Alaskan Standard Time: 13:00 - 18:00

13:00 - 18:00 Pacific Standard Time: 14:00 - 19:00

14:00 - 19:00 Mountain Standard Time: 15:00 - 20:00

15:00 - 20:00 Central Standard Time: 16:00 - 21:00

16:00 - 21:00 Eastern Standard Time: 17:00 - 22:00

The above times all happen on February 15, 2022, for American Travelers.

European players

Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun's Story Quests should be available as well (Image via miHoYo)

The first time indicates when maintenance starts, whereas the second time indicates when the game will be playable for Travelers living in Europe:

Greenwich Mean Time: 22:00 - 3:00

22:00 - 3:00 Western European Time: 22:00 - 3:00

22:00 - 3:00 Central European Time: 23:00 - 4:00

23:00 - 4:00 Eastern European Time: 0:00 - 5:00

0:00 - 5:00 Moscow Standard Time: 1:00 - 6:00

All of Europe's playerbase will be playing Genshin Impact 2.5 on February 16, 2022, although maintenance will begin in some countries on the day before.

Asian players

Kagura's Verity is a 5-star Catalyst that should appear on the first Genshin Impact 2.5 weapon banner (Image via miHoYo)

The first time indicates when maintenance starts, whereas the second time indicates when the game will be playable for Travelers living in Asia:

India Standard Time: 3:30 - 8:30

3:30 - 8:30 China Standard Time: 6:00 - 11:00

6:00 - 11:00 Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 - 11:00

6:00 - 11:00 Korea Standard Time: 7:00 - 12:00

7:00 - 12:00 Japan Standard Time: 7:00 - 12:00

The Asian playerbase will have Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance begin early on February 16, 2022, with the game becoming playable on the same day.

