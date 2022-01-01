Genshin Impact 2.4 update release time for all regions

The 2.4 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner with a ton of new content sure to arrive with it. Alongside two new characters named Shenhe and Yun Jin, the likes of Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli will return to the game.

As usual, players will be able to launch Genshin Impact following a five-hour server maintenance. Here is everything they need to know about the 2.4 update release times in different regions worldwide.

Genshin Impact 2.4 update release date and time for all regions

As per the official announcement by Genshin Impact, the server maintenance for Genshin Impact version 2.4 will begin at 6.00 am (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022. The servers will be down for an estimated 5 hours and the game will most likely be available from 11.00 am (UTC+8).

Timezone conversions for Genshin Impact 2.4 update release date and time

Here are the time and date conversions for players living in different regions:

Eastern Time (for United States) - January 4, 2022 at 10.00 pm

- January 4, 2022 at 10.00 pm UTC time - January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am

- January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am Greenwich Mean Time (for United Kingdom) - January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am

- January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am Australian Eastern Time - January 5, 2022 at 2.00 pm

- January 5, 2022 at 2.00 pm Central European Time - January 5, 2022 at 4.00 am

- January 5, 2022 at 4.00 am Central Time - Janaury 4, 2022 at 9.00 pm

- Janaury 4, 2022 at 9.00 pm Indian Standard Time - January 5, 2022 at 8.30 am

- January 5, 2022 at 8.30 am Pacific Time - January 4, 2022 at 7.00 pm

- January 4, 2022 at 7.00 pm Western European Time - January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am

- January 5, 2022 at 3.00 am Philippines - January 5, 2022 at 11.00 am

- January 5, 2022 at 11.00 am Malaysia- January 5, 2022 at 11.00 am

What to expect from the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact is going to be one of the best in the game's history. Players will be able to unlock new characters such as Yun Jin and Shenhe and also get to explore a brand new beautiful region called Enkanomiya.

Furthermore, the events in Genshin Impact version 2.4, especially the Lantern Rite rerun, will heavily reward players with Primogems as well as Intertwined Fates.

Following the 2.4 patch, Genshin Impact will release Yae Miko in 2.5 and, most likely, Ayato in version 2.6. All in all, it is evident that miHoYo has massive plans for its popular action RPG, and the developer will release more new content with each update.

