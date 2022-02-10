Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko banner 4-star characters and weapon banner

Travelers should already know by now that Yae Miko will become a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.5 on February 16, 2022.

That much was confirmed in the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream. However, that Special Program oddly glossed over the featured 4-star characters and the upcoming weapon banner. Fortunately for players who care about those types of details, some leaks reveal that information.

Essentially, Genshin Impact 2.5's first phase will include the following details:

Diona, Fischl, and Thoma are the featured 4-star characters.

Kagura's Verity and Primordial Jade Cutter are the featured 5-star weapons for the weapon banner.

Eye of Perception, Rainslasher, and The Stringless are the featured 4-star weapons.

What Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal about Yae Miko's banner and her weapon banner

Lumie @lumie_lumie Can I be the next Jerma? Can I be the next Jerma? https://t.co/gvWHRyuXbs

The above leak is subject to change, as miHoYo has never confirmed the banner details yet. Still, the leaker is considered to be highly credible, so many players believe this leak to be authentic.

One of the most interesting aspects about this leak is that Fischl is one of the featured 4-star characters, which is a feat she hasn't had in nearly a dozen banners.

Here is a short summary of the last time these characters and weapons were featured:

Yae Miko: N/A

N/A Fischl: Version 1.6 (Klee rerun)

Version 1.6 (Klee rerun) Diona: Version 2.2 (Hu Tao rerun)

Version 2.2 (Hu Tao rerun) Thoma: Version 2.2 (Hu Tao rerun)

Version 2.2 (Hu Tao rerun) Kagura's Verity: N/A

N/A Primordial Jade Cutter: Version 2.1 (ran alongside Kokomi banner)

Version 2.1 (ran alongside Kokomi banner) Eye of Perception: Version 2.2 (ran alongside Childe rerun)

Version 2.2 (ran alongside Childe rerun) Rainslasher: Version 2.2 (ran alongside Hu Tao rerun)

Version 2.2 (ran alongside Hu Tao rerun) The Stringless: Version 2.1 (ran alongside Kokomi banner)

The leaked 4-star weapons came from Discord, rather than Twitter (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Rainslasher, Eye of Perception, and The Stringless were mentioned in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord rather than in the original Twitter post. Everything is subject to change, although miHoYo hasn't confirmed anything even as Genshin Impact 2.5 draws near.

Eye of Perception and Rainslasher aren't popular 4-star weapons, so Travelers should consider that before using Primogems or Intertwined Fates on the weapon banner. They're bound to get a few of them while trying to obtain either Kagura's Verity or Primordial Jade Cutter.

Genshin Impact 2.5

The official artwork for version 2.5 (Image via miHoYo)

The recent livestream confirmed that the next update would launch on February 16, 2022. Both Yae Miko's character banner and the weapon banner should be available on the same day.

Also Read Article Continues below

Travelers don't have much time until that date arrives, so they should obtain as many Primogems and Intertwined Fates as possible if they plan to get her or her weapon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul