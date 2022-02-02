Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters, stats, and more

Primordial Jade Cutter is one of the best 5-star swords in Genshin Impact and was officially released on February 3, 2021. With Crit Rate as its secondary stat and Attack bonus on the passive skill, this sword is highly coveted by players who use sword characters as their main damage dealer.

In addition to its incredible DPS number, the Primordial Jade Cutter is also versatile enough to be fitted with most units in the game. This article will spell out all the stats for the sword and which characters are best equipped with it in Genshin Impact.

Primordial Jade Cutter stat, secondary stat, and passive ability in Genshin Impact

Primordial Jade Cutter description (Image via SevyPlays, YouTube)

Base Attack at Level 1: 44

Base Attack at Level 90: 542

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Crit Rate at Level 1: 9.6%

Crit Rate at Level 90: 44.1%

Passive Skill (Protector's Virtue): Increase the wielder's HP by 20/25/30/35/40% (depending on the Refinement Rank). In addition, the passive skill will provide an Attack bonus based on 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4% (depending on the Refinement Rank) of the user's max HP.

For a 5-star weapon, the Base Attack for Primordial Jade Cutter is quite low. However, the passive skill makes up for the lack of attack by providing an Attack bonus to the wielder based on their max HP. So, for example, if a character has a 20,000 Max HP, they can get more or less a 200 Attack bonus from the sword.

The highlight of this weapon is the high amount of Crit Rate. At Level 90, this sword can have a 44.1% Crit Rate. Combining with the 5% basic Crit Rate from most units in Genshin Impact, the wielder can get a fix of 49.1% Crit Rate just by equipping the Primordial Jade Cutter.

Best characters for Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact

1) Keqing

Keqing with Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via Kekon, YouTube)

Keqing is an Electro damage dealer, with Crit Damage as her ascension stat. With the help of Primordial Jade Cutter, she can have a decent 49.1% Crit Rate. This allows players to focus on Crit Damage stats when farming for her artifacts in Genshin Impact's domain.

2) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka with Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via Sergio Hardiansyah, YouTube)

Kamisato Ayaka is another DPS character with Crit Damage as her ascension stats. Similar to Keqing, Primordial Jade Cutter is one of the best weapon slots for Ayaka, besides Mistsplitter Reforged. It provides the princess with a hefty amount of Crit Rate. In addition, the sword not only gives her more HP, but it also increases her damage based on her maximum HP.

3) Bennett

Bennett with Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via MMOJACKX57, YouTube)

The community often claims Bennett as a hidden 5-star character due to his capability to fit in any role. Bennett can be a good Energy Recharge battery, a healer, an Attack buffer, and a decent damage dealer with different equipment.

Primordial Jade Cutter is quite literally a double-edged sword for Bennett. If players equip this sword with the unlucky boy, he will heal a massive amount of HP for characters within his Elemental Burst's AoE.

However, due to the low Base Attack from the sword, the ATK bonus from his Elemental Burst may be lacking as it is based on Bennett's Base Attack.

4) Jean

Jean with Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via MMOJACKX57, YouTube)

Jean is known as Jack of all trades, master of none. Her Elemental Burst heals all allies with a ridiculous amount of HP while dealing decent damage to enemies nearby.

Although the amount of HP restored scales off Jean's ATK and not HP, this weapon is still a viable option for her. After all, the Attack bonus from the passive and massive Crit Rate allows her to be a Sub-DPS and heals allies with a sufficient amount of HP.

5) Xingqiu

Xingqiu with Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via BlackShadow, YouTube)

Supporting role Xingqiu's go-to sword has always been the Sacrificial Sword. However, if players want him to do as much damage as a Sub-DPS, they can try to swap the weapon into Primordial Jade Cutter. With a decent Crit Rate, Xingqiu can do a constant decent number every time he attacks the enemies.

Furthermore, one of Xinqiu's most forgotten skills, 'Hydropathic,' regenerates the active character's HP when a Rain Sword is shattered or expired based on Xingqiu's Max HP. With Primordial Jade Cutter, it can increase Xingqiu's Max HP by 20%, directly boosting the healing he can do.

Also Read Article Continues below

Because of these factors, players who use either of the above characters as their team's main DPS should obtain this 5-star weapon as soon as it returns to the weapon banner in Genshin Impact's future version.

Edited by Shaheen Banu