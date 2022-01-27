How to get alternative outfits in Genshin Impact: Jean, Rosaria, Amber and Mona skins

Genshin Impact version 2.4 released multiple new outfits, specifically for Keqing, Ningguang, Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona. Keqing and Ningguang's new skin can be obtained from the Character Outfits Shop and the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, respectively.

The remaining characters' new outfits can be obtained for free and are distributed in different ways. This article will guide players on how to get and switch to the alternate outfit in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Alternate Outfits in Genshin Impact: Jean, Amber, Rosaria and Mona's skins

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Alternate Outfits for the characters "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona have been completed.



View details here:

hoyolab.com/article_pre/63…



#GenshinImpact Dear Traveler,The Alternate Outfits for the characters "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona have been completed.View details here: Dear Traveler,The Alternate Outfits for the characters "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona have been completed. View details here: hoyolab.com/article_pre/63…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IJoVdcFhYS

Contrasting Keqing and Ningguang's dress for the Lantern Rite event, the Alternate Outfit for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona is far simpler with minor changes. The developers have released an announcement on January 5 of how they will release the Alternate Outfits, which is a partial redesign of the characters' default outfits.

On January 27, the teased new skins were finally released and distributed after 18:00 (UTC +8). There are two different ways that the Alternate Outfits will be distributed to players.

Method 1: In-Game Mail

Mailbox (Image via Genshin Impact)

The outfit will be distributed to every player through in-game mail. The mail will be sent after the updates on January 27, 18:00 (UTC +8) and is valid for 30 days. Players who fail to claim the mail on time do not need to worry as there is another method to obtain the Alternate Outfit.

Method 2: After Version 2.5

If travelers have the aforementioned characters (Jean, Amber, Rosaria, Mona) but did not claim the Alternate Outfits mail during Version 2.4, the developers have made sure they don't miss out. In this case, the Alternate Outfits of the corresponding characters will be unlocked automatically after the Version 2.5 update.

How to switch to Alternate Outfits in Genshin Impact

Jean's Character page (Image via miHoYo)

Players can only switch to the Alternate Outfit if they have claimed the mail and have the corresponding characters. First, they must open the Character page and go to any of the characters whose outfit they want to switch. Then, they must click on the Dressing Room at the bottom right of the screen.

Outfit choices in Dressing Room (Image via miHoYo)

In the Dressing Room, there will be choices gamers can choose from. Players can click on the outfit they want to use, then select the 'Switch' button.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aside from the Alternate Outfits, players can also obtain another free skin for Ningguang from the Fleeting Colors in Flight. However, her outfit is only free for a limited time, so players should get it before it has a price in the Character Outfit Shop.

Edited by Danyal Arabi