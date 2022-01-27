The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin - Genshin Impact like open-world game announced for PC, console, and mobile

The South Korean mobile game developer, Netmarble, has officially announced its next title in The Seven Deadly Sins series called Origin.

The upcoming title will be an open-world action game released on PC, consoles, and mobile. This will also be a follow-up to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Developers revealed the news through the Netmarble Together with Press Event and stated on their website that:

“Following the success of 'Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross', 'Seven Deadly Sins Origin', which is being prepared as a sequel, offers a multiverse original story and an open world with a high degree of freedom. This game contains a new protagonist and the adventures of various characters appearing in the Seven Deadly Sins and Apocalypse, and can be enjoyed on multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin looks like Genshin Impact

The game’s trailer reveals a lot about the gameplay and open-world exploration that the game will look to champion. Thereby giving players and fans of the manga/anime a great insight into what they can expect from Netmarble’s upcoming title.

From the looks of it, many in the community are already likening the game to Genshin Impact. Players feel that the combat structure and open-world exploration might have drawn heavily from miHoYo’s action RPG.

However, it’s uncertain if Origin will feature the same gacha mechanic. Apart from a few clips of the core gameplay mechanic, Netmarble has yet to officially disclose any other information surrounding the game.

The release date is also uncertain, but community members speculate that it might be sometime in the next couple of months.

While the title will eventually be on multiple platforms, it remains to be seen if they become available simultaneously. For now, fans of the franchise can only wait for more information.

Edited by Srijan Sen