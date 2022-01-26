How to get free Ningguang skin and 4-star character in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event (2022)

The Fleeting Colors in Flight event is finally available in Genshin Impact version 2.4, and players can now get their hands on a free Ningguang skin. Essentially, the skin is a reward that can be exchanged from the Event Shop.

Alongside Ningguang, players can also choose a free four-star character that belongs to the Liyue region. They can either unlock a brand-new character or unlock constellations for their existing four-star units like Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Yun Jin.

How to get free Ningguang skin in Genshin Impact version 2.4

The Ningguang skin, called Orchid's Evening Gown, can be claimed after players obtain the following items:

2400 Affluence Talismans

2200 Immaculate Talismans

1800 Conquest Talismans

Players can obtain the Affluence and Immaculate Talismans from day one of the event. However, Conquest Talismans can only be collected after unlocking Oceanic Defender challenges.

The Oceanic Defender challenge will be released in four days, and players can aim to complete the Affluence and Immaculate Talismans requirements by then.

After patch 2.4 ends, the Ningguang skin won't be a free reward. Instead, it will be available in the shop for 1680 Genenis Crystals.

How to get a free four-star character in Genshin Impact

Similar to the Ningguang skin, players will have to wait at least four days before choosing a four-star character from Liyue.

To invite a Liyue character, players must spend:

1000 Affluence Talisman

1000 Conquest Talisman

How to get Affluence Talisman, Conquest Talisman, and Immaculate Talisman

Affluence Talismans can be obtained as a reward by completing the Shadow Lantern puzzles and Firework Production challenges in the ongoing event.

Immaculate Talisman can be obtained by completing The Great Gathering challenges, where players head to the Guyun Stone Forest and recover some important materials.

Conquest Talisman can be obtained by collecting the Oceanic Defender challenges.

Talismans are not just important to get the Ningguang Skin and the free four-star character, but also to get other event rewards such as Crown of Insight, talent level-up materials, character ascension material, Mora, Serenitea Pot blueprints, and more.

There is a long list of rewards that players can get by taking part in the ongoing Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Liyue is yet again celebrating Lantern Rite, and the community is equally delighted with the return of Ganyu and Zhongli.

Edited by Saman