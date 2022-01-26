How to smelt best quality fireworks in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event (2022)

Smelting the best quality fireworks with a rating of over 2700 in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite event is surprisingly easy.

First, the player must have progressed through The Blazing Stars Ring in Fortune quest to obtain the Launch Tube gadget. Second, they must place the gadget in front of them and select "Smelt Firework."

From there, they will have to alter the firework's Color, Size, and Height by using some Smelting Techniques. This guide will include how players can score over 2700 points to claim all of the rewards for the first two challenges.

Here is how to smelt best quality fireworks in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite event in 2022

The screen where players can smelt fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first day of Flameplume Starflowers includes two challenges:

The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain The Silver Night is Full of Stars

The remaining options are time-locked. Below is an example of how players can easily score about 2700 points on both of them.

The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain

The default state for the first challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a step-by-step guide to scoring over 2700 points:

Starting with Color (the top part of the circle), select "Smelting Techniques" and choose Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Proceed to Size (the bottom right portion of the circle). Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Proceed to Height (the bottom left portion of the circle). Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" three times. Click on "Complete Smelting."

The finished product (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note: There is some slight variation based on RNG. The player's score will vary from 2800 to 3000 by following the above steps. Remember, one only has to score about 2700 to claim all of the relevant rewards.

The Silvernight is Full of Stars

The default state for the second challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a step-by-step guide to scoring over 2700 points:

Starting with Color (the top part of the circle), select "Smelting Techniques" and choose Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Proceed to Size (the bottom right portion of the circle). Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Proceed to Height (the bottom left portion of the circle). Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Click on "Complete Smelting."

The finished product (Image via Genshin Impact)

The same variation in RNG can happen here as well. However, the player should still score about 2700 by following the previous steps. It is worth noting that the player can achieve a perfect score by performing different steps.

Claiming the rewards

Two perfect scores (Image via Genshin Impact)

Naturally, Travelers tend to want to be rewarded for their hard work. To do so, execute the following:

Head to the event screen with Fleeting Colors in Flight. Click on Event Details. Click on Flameplume Starflowers. Click on the small treasure chest icons to the right of the rewards.

That's everything for Day 1 of Flameplume Starflowers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul