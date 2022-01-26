How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.4 codes in January 2022

A new Redeem Code was recently discovered to work in Genshin Impact 2.4.

There are three notable Genshin Impact 2.4 codes to use in January 2022:

FANRONGCHANGSHENG: 18,000 Mora + 8 Adventurer's Experience + 10 Fine Enhancement Ore

18,000 Mora + 8 Adventurer's Experience + 10 Fine Enhancement Ore 9BPCJCQGHAWZ: 60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

The latest code is FANRONGCHANGSHENG, which was discovered on January 24, 2022. It doesn't bestow the player with any Primogems, but it still gives them some valuable items.

To redeem Genshin Impact 2.4 codes, Travelers can either enter it in the game or through the website. The rest of this guide is geared toward beginners.

Entering redeem codes in Genshin Impact 2.4

The rewards for FANRONGCHANGSHENG (Image via miHoYo)

Entering Genshin Impact 2.4 codes through either the game or the website will work. Doing it for both methods won't double the rewards, so it's merely a matter of convenience. Some players prefer doing it in the game, while others prefer entering it on the website.

Regardless of the method chosen, players must claim their rewards through the in-game mail. They must also be Adventure Rank 10+ to be eligible for these rewards (GENSHINGIFT is an exception, as players can get the rewards on Adventure Rank 2).

Entering redeem codes through the game

How a successful redemption looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Here is how beginners can get these free rewards in the game:

Log into the game. Use the in-game pause feature (also known as the Paimon Menu). Select "Settings" (it's an icon shaped like a gear on the left side). Go to Account. Select "Redeem Now" Paste a Redeem Code. Click on Exchange.

As a reminder, here are the codes:

Whatever error message the player gets will notify them of any potential problem (such as reusing a code they already used before or if the code was incorrectly entered).

Entering redeem codes through the website

The official website (Image via miHoYo)

Here is how beginners can get these free rewards on the website:

Head to the official Genshin Impact website. On the top, there should be a "More" section. Click on it, and then click on "REDEEM CODE." If the player isn't logged in already, they should do so now. Select the server that the player plays on. Paste a Redemption Code and click on the "Redeem."

Here is a reminder on the codes that currently work in January 2022:

