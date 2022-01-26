How to get the fireworks gadget in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite (2022)

Genshin Impact players can get the fireworks gadget (the Launch Tube) by partially completing The Blazing Stars Ring in Fortune.

It's part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event (sometimes referred to as Lantern Rite 2022), as it's necessary for Flameplume Starflowers. Travelers must have completed The Crane Returns on the Wind to be eligible for The Blazing Stars Ring in Fortune.

How to obtain the fireworks gadget (Launch Tube) in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite event

The Launch Tube is necessary for Flameplume Starflowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Blazing Stars Ring in Fortune quest should be straightforward for most players. It involves:

Go to Yujing Terrace to automatically have a conversation with Ningguang. Head to the Liyue fireworks stall marked on the map (there will be another automatic conversation with Keqing here). Head to the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor to speak to the Ferrylady. Go to the Third-Round Knockout for another automatic conversation.

Note: The player automatically gets the Launch Tube gadget after completing the second step. Completing the whole quest is easy and gives players 60 Primogems, along with a tutorial on how to use the new gadget.

Using the Launch Tube

It's a gadget that appears in front of the player (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can find the Launch Tube among other gadgets in their inventory. It's similar to the Serenitea Pot and Parametric Transformer in that it will be placed in front of the active character for them to use it. There are two options:

Smelt Firework Get Ready to Launch

Naturally, they won't have anything to launch now, so they should try the first option.

Smelting in Genshin Impact

An example of a player smelting a firework (Image via Genshin Impact)

The game will give players a brief tutorial on how Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge works. It's essentially how a player smelts some fireworks by clicking on three sections in the circle (Color, Size, and Height) and uses a Smelting Technique.

Once the player is satisfied with their smelting, they should click on "Complete Smelting" to get a score. They will unlock new Smelting Techniques if they get a high score.

The two default options (Tactile Sensitivity and Nitpicker) can easily hit the 2700 point threshold for the first task.

Remember to claim the rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The player won't be able to launch any fireworks just yet. Instead, they need to claim some rewards. To do so, do the following:

Go to Events. Head to Event Details. Select Flameplume Starflowers. Click on the small treasure chest icons to claim the rewards.

The player will get some Affluence Talismans and two fireworks (The Silver Night is Full of Stars and The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain).

Getting more fireworks from the Event Shop

The event shop sells more fireworks for 120 Affluence Talismans a piece (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player wants to obtain more fireworks, they have to go to the Event Shop to buy 120 Affluence Talismans per firework. Regardless of whether the player buys new fireworks or not, they can still use the Launch Tube to launch some fireworks.

To do so, set up the Launch Tube gadget in front of the active character, and select the second option ("Get Ready to Launch"). They can select the same firework multiple times.

Once the player selects "Begin Launching," they're free to enjoy the show.

