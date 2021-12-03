Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact: How to use, reward items, and cooldown details

The Parametric Transformer is a handy gadget that Genshin Impact players can use to get various materials.

It essentially transmutes an item they place into it and turns it into something else. The main drawback of this item is that users don't get the original item back and must wait nearly a week to use it again.

It also incorporates a charging mechanic that necessitates elemental attacks. In this regard, it's recommended for gamers to use a Catalyst character to charge the Parametric Transformer efficiently. Of course, they need to know how to use it first.

Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact: What players should know about this gadget

A Parametric Transformer next to Mona (Image via Genshin Impact)

As it is a non-equippable gadget, Genshin Impact players must open up the menu to place it in front of them. It doesn't matter where they do it, as it acts similarly to the Serenitea Pot in this regard.

If, for some reason, a user doesn't like where they placed the Parametric Transformer, they can open up the menu to retrieve it. It will only go on a one-second cooldown upon doing so. Afterward, they must place it somewhere else to use the gadget once more.

Use Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact

A screen of random materials that players can place into it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once gamers place it where they fancy, they can interact with it and see a screen similar to the above image. There are several details to note:

Several items can be selected.

Character ascension materials, food, and materials can be used.

Different item types can be mixed up to a quality of 150.

Ideally, players will use items they no longer need. It's vital to mention that different materials utilize various amounts of quality. For example, there are three ranks to consider, with items costing either one, two, or four points.

Players can always click on "Max" to max out an inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

Generally, users should see it similar to alchemy in that the first-stage items, second-stage items, and third-stage items are worth one, two, and four points, respectively.

Selecting an item is as easy as clicking on it. Once gamers choose enough materials, they should click on "Initiate Transmutation." They should get a warning that they won't get the item back, which is fine. Continue with the transmutation.

How the transmutation process works

Elemental attacks charge it (Image via Genshin Impact)

All a player has to do to charge it is to use an elemental attack of any kind. Elemental Skills, Bursts, and a Catalyst's Normal and Charged attacks will suffice. Any element will do, regardless of what they put into the Parametric Transformer.

It won't matter what the character is building, either. Simply attack it a few times (preferably with a Catalyst user to speed the process up). Remember, physical attacks won't work.

An example of the items users can earn (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once it's fully charged, gamers should automatically get the rewards. Doing it for the first time will also give them an achievement, Transmutation Nuclide, giving them five Primogems.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Its cooldown is six days and 22 hours, assuming they successfully used the Parametric Transformer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer