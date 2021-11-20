Wind Catcher is a handy gadget for Genshin Impact players to reach Oculi they otherwise couldn't without owning certain characters.

Essentially, it creates a wind current underneath the player. One can use it for several purposes, all of which are generally tied to exploration. It's worth noting that this Gadget never expires, but it does utilize a charging system.

Genshin Impact players who don't own the Wind Catcher can get its Diagram by reaching Reputation Level 3 in Mondstadt. Afterward, they must forge the item to be able to use it.

Here's how to craft and use Wind Catcher in Genshin Impact

Players need this Diagram to create the Gadget (Image via Genshin Impact)

In order to craft and use the Wind Catcher, players must first obtain its Diagram. To do so, they must reach Reputation Level 3 in Mondstadt. The Reputation System is unlocked when the player reaches Adventure Rank 25.

For the Mondstadt portion, Travelers must also have cleared "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind" and "Knight of the Realm." There are eight Reputation Levels in total, and the player only needs to hit the third level to get the Diagram.

This is where players can check their Reputation Level in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bounties, World Exploration, Requests, and Mondstadt Quests all contribute to one's Reputation Level in Mondstadt. Bounties and Requests update weekly, whereas the other two don't.

The NPC, Hertha, handles Mondstadt's Reputation System. She can be found north of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt. Simply focusing on Exploration and Mondstadt Quests are enough to get players the Diagram: Wind Catcher.

Crafting requirements for Wind Catcher

The forging requirements for this Gadget (Image via Genshin Impact)

To craft the Wind Catcher in Genshin Impact, players will need:

10 Hurricane Seeds

30 Windwheel Asters

50 Crystal Chunks

50,000 Mora

Forging will take 30 seconds, and players can do it almost anywhere. The Wind Catcher does not expire as it's a permanent Gadget that one can always use (provided they have charges).

Anemo Hypostases drop the Hurricane Seeds, whereas players can find Windwheel Asters all over the Mondstadt region (or grow it in the Serenitea Pot). Expeditions can help in getting Crystal Chunks, but they can also be found in the wild all over Teyvat (like with the above interactive map).

How to use Wind Catcher

Wind Catcher has up to five charges, and Genshin Impact players can recharge it. To add charges, they need to walk over an Anemograna (the little wind spirits that come in sets of three for creating a wind current). The charges only go up to five, so players can't stack any more after that.

Players can use it as they would with any other Gadget, meaning that they need to equip it from their inventory first. Pressing the button that activates Gadgets will summon a wind current around them, which they can use like any other wind current in Genshin Impact.

This Wind Catcher's wind currents will last for nine seconds while also being on cooldown for 100 seconds. Players cannot use it if they're in combat.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, the primary purpose of this Gadget is to allow players to explore Teyvat more efficiently, especially if they don't own characters like Venti.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have the Wind Catcher? Yes No 1 votes so far