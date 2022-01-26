Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows puzzle guide for Lantern Rite 2022

Wondrous Shadows can seem daunting at first glance for Genshin Impact players, but there are easy solutions to these puzzles.

Travelers must complete The Bright-Windowed Lanterns Hide Their Shadows quest to unlock the Wondrous Shadows puzzles. It's an easy quest where the player simply talks to Yuan Rong, who also gives one the puzzles when they speak to her again.

These puzzles aren't the most intuitive for some Genshin Impact players, so it's worth looking at how one can solve them quickly.

Genshin Impact guide: Wondrous Shadows puzzles in Lantern Rite 2022

An example of how easy these puzzles can be (Image via miHoYo)

Essentially, the player tries to manipulate a wooden object to make its shadow resemble a specific object. Genshin Impact's Wondrous Shadows event requires the player to move these objects in a very specific way, which can frustrate some Travelers.

This guide will include some images of the solution alongside other photos of the wooden parts' positions.

First puzzle solution

The solution to the first puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

The first solution is to make the wooden object's shadow resemble a "Censer." It's an easy puzzle, although there are two sides to this puzzle that look very similar. Essentially, the player flips the wooden object's default position downward and then rotates it clockwise or counterclockwise to flip it.

Here is a quick picture-by-picture process:

The default puzzle state (Image via miHoYo)

The above image is the default state the player starts with in Wondrous Shadows' first puzzle.

A flipped image of the final product (Image via miHoYo)

The above image is what it looks like when the player moves the wooden object downward in a straight fashion. Now, they must rotate it, so it's flipped.

The solution to the second puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

This is the final position for "Censer." Genshin Impact players can solve this Wondrous Shadows puzzle in nearly five seconds by doing it this way.

Second puzzle solution

The solution to the second puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

The second puzzle is supposed to resemble a "Ship." The method of solving it quickly is almost identical to the last puzzle, where they flip it upward for a small bit and then rotate it clockwise or counterclockwise (either way works, so long as it's flipped 180 degrees).

Here is a picture-by-picture guide:

The default puzzle state (Image via miHoYo)

This is the default position for the "Ship" puzzle in Genshin Impact.

A flipped image of the final product (Image via miHoYo)

Like before, the player must move the wooden object downward in a straight motion. Afterward, they must rotate it either clockwise or counterclockwise, so it's flipped 180 degrees.

The solution, alongside the wooden object (Image via miHoYo)

Like before, Genshin Impact players can solve this puzzle in roughly five seconds. If they continue to struggle with this puzzle, they should memorize what the shadows look like to visualize it better.

Third puzzle solution

The solution to the third puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

Amusingly enough, the third Wondrous Shadows puzzle follows a similar format, except no rotation is necessary.

The default puzzle state (Image via miHoYo)

All Genshin Impact players have to do to solve this puzzle is rotate the object downward in a straight line. It can be done in a single second if done properly.

The solution, alongside the wooden object (Image via miHoYo)

This is the final Wondrous Shadows puzzle for Genshin Impact players to complete on Day 1.

