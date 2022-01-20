Sunchildren Hide and Seek guide for Genshin Impact

There are seven Sunchildren in total for the player to find in Genshin Impact's Sunchildren Hide and Seek.

Finding all seven of them is necessary to complete this Hidden Exploration Objective. The main reason to do it is to unlock the hidden achievement, "The Children of God Shall Dance." Otherwise, it isn't integral for other quests in Enkanomiya.

Note: It must be Evernight to see the Sunchildren. It doesn't matter which NPC the player talks to first. All that matters is that the player talks to all seven Sunchildren.

Also, Elemental Sight will help players notice the Sunchildren at a distance.

Genshin Impact guide: Sunchildren Hide and Seek

Finding Isumenasu in Genshin Impact

Ismenasu's location (Image via miHoYo)

Talking to Isumenasu involves a small puzzle to open the barrier leading to him.

Context for Isumenasu's location (Image via miHoYo)

When the player arrives here, they might notice several things:

A barrier

A Place of Essence Worship to the right of the barrier

A Day-Night Mechanism on top of the room with Isumenasu

The Place of Essence Worship (Image via miHoYo)

Head to the Place of Essence first (it's east of the barrier). There should be a blueish aura surrounding the active character by now.

The Day-Night Mechanism (Image via miHoYo)

Afterward, climb to the left and activate the Day-Night Mechanism over there. It should now be Whitenight. After doing so, head down to where Isumenasu's barrier was to notice that the barrier is no longer there.

A newly crafted Triangular Mechanism (Image via miHoYo)

Isumenasu won't be there, but a gray structure should be nearby. Approach it, and the blueish aura from the active character should vanish. Once the Triangular Mechanism is formed, strike it once to move the western wall.

After that is done, head back to the Day-Night Mechanism above this room and swap back to Evernight.

The Day-Night Mechanism (Image via miHoYo)

Swap to Evernight and head back to the room down below. The barrier should still be gone, but Isumenasu should be there. There is also an Exquisite Chest to the left of Isumenasu. Open it for free rewards and talk to Isumenasu before proceeding to the next NPC.

Finding Rikoru in Genshin Impact

Rikoru's location (Image via miHoYo)

Remember that every location can be accessed quickly from the southern Teleport Waypoint on Evernight Temple. As for Rikoru, he is located a little bit west of Isumenasu. Teleporting to that Teleport Waypoint and gliding to the northwest will get players here quickly.

Context for Rikoru's location (Image via miHoYo)

Once the player sees Rikoru, they just need to speak to him and move on to finding the next Sunchildren.

Finding Piramumon in Genshin Impact

Piramumon's location (Image via miHoYo)

To find Piramumon, teleport to the southern Teleport Waypoint in Evernight Temple. Glide to the northwest to reach the western island, but don't reach the top. Instead, Piramumon will be a floor below, as indicated in the following picture.

Context for Piramumon's location (Image via miHoYo)

Talk to Piramumon, and he will vanish after some dialogue. Proceed to the next NPC.

Finding Ion and Orupeusu in Genshin Impact

Ion is on the left, and Orupeusu is on the right (Image via miHoYo)

These two Sunchildren are right next to one another. They can be found west of the southern Teleport Waypoint on Evernight Temple. It's a fair distance south of Piramumon's location.

Context regarding these two kids' location after gliding westward (Image via miHoYo)

Talk to Ion and Orupeusu. Afterward, continue the search for the remaining Sunchildren.

Finding Surepio in Genshin Impact

Surepio's location (Image via miHoYo)

Surepio might be tricky for some Genshin Impact players to find, given that walls and trees surround him. However, he spawns directly southeast of the triangular platform the player was on when they talked to Clymene at the end of The Phaethons' Syrtos.

If the player cannot see him, they should use Elemental Sight to notice him more easily.

Context for Surepio's location (Image via miHoYo)

The above image is an example of the player looking at Surepio from that triangular platform. Remember to talk to this NPC. The player should have spoken to six of the Sunchildren in Genshin Impact by now.

Finding Risutaiosu in Genshin Impact

Risutaiosu's location (Image via miHoYo)

Risutaiosu is also tricky for some Genshin Impact players because this NPC is located far underneath than what the map suggests. However, one can easily find it by going back to the triangular platform that Clymene was on at the end of The Phaethons' Syrtos.

Context for Risutaiosu's location (Image via miHoYo)

As usual, talk to the last of the seven Sunchildren to finish this Hidden Exploration Objective in Genshin Impact. Assuming that the player has spoken to all seven Sunchildren, they should now receive the achievement known as "The Children of God Shall Dance."

Also Read Article Continues below

Paimon will also ramble on for a short bit, thus signaling that the player has finished everything involving this hide and seek game. If the player doesn't get the hidden achievement, they need to double-check every location once more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like the lore behind the seven Sunchildren? Yes No 0 votes so far