All 9 Liyue character locations in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022

Genshin Impact players seeking to get good photos with their favorite characters from Liyue should take advantage of Lantern Rite 2022.

Note: Travelers need to have completed Sky-Gazers, Land-Walkers for all of the following characters to spawn in their appropriate locations. Also, this article will focus solely on their Lantern Rite 2022 locations and not quests outside of this event.

Currently, there are nine locations where Genshin Impact players can find some of Liyue's notable characters, a few which feature several characters:

North of Qingche Village (Baizhu and Qiqi) Northwest of Wondrous Shadows in Liyue Harbor (Beidou and Xinyan) Mt. Aocang (Ganyu) Wangsheng Funeral Parlor (Hu Tao) Jade Chamber (Ningguang) On a dock in Liyue Harbor (Shenhe) Wanmin Restaurant (Xiangling) Near the Teleport Waypoint west of the Jade Chamber (Xiao) South of Mingxing Jewelry (Yanfei)

Liyue character locations from the Lantern Rite 2022 event in Genshin Impact

Baizhu and Qiqi

Baizhu and Qiqi's location (image via miHoYo)

Baizhu and Qiqi are the first batch of Genshin Impact characters to be right near one another in the Lantern Rite 2022 event. Travelers can spot them north of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Qingce Village, next to one of the homes.

Beidou and Xinyan

Beidou and Xinyan's location (Image via miHoYo)

Beidou and Xinyan are also two Genshin Impact characters that are located right near one another. Travelers can find them at Liyue Harbor, slightly northwest of the Wondrous Shadows minigame.

Ganyu

Ganyu's location (Image via miHoYo)

Ganyu is located slightly southeast of the Teleport Waypoint in Mt. Aocang. She's hard to miss, especially since she is pretty close to this Teleport Waypoint.

Hu Tao

Hu Tao's location (Image via miHoYo)

Hu Tao is located at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, which is directly south of the Mingxing Jewelry. It's also important to note that Yanfei is located west of Hu Tao, so players can climb up to see her to save time.

Ningguang

Ningguang is in the Jade Chamber (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can easily find Ningguang in the Jade Chamber (to which they can teleport). She's near her secretary, Baixiao, on the bottom floor. The Jade Chamber is southwest of Liyue Harbor and east of Enter the Golden House Domain.

Shenhe

Shenhe's location (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can find Shenhe on the second port of Liyue Harbor (directly south of the text on the map). Using either of the two Liyue Harbor Teleport Waypoints will get players to her quickly.

Xiangling

Xiangling's location (Image via miHoYo)

One can find Xiangling at Wanmin Restaurant, which is east of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Liyue Harbor. She is inside the restaurant right near her father.

Xiao

Xiao's location (Image via miHoYo)

One can find Xiao slightly west of the Teleport Waypoint that's west of the Jade Chamber in Genshin Impact. It's also southwest of Mt. Tianheng and southeast of the Domain of the Wayward Path.

Yanfei

Yanfei's location (Image via miHoYo)

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact players can easily find Yanfei looking over Liyue Harbor, southwest of Mingxing Jewelry. She is looking eastward beyond the horizon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like seeing named characters in the open world? Yes No 1 votes so far