Best Genshin Impact Yanfei build: Recommended Artifacts, and weapons for DPS role

Yanfei is a fairly one-note DPS character in Genshin Impact who has a simple build for players to try and obtain.

She is a 4-star Pyro Catalyst user with a penchant for Normal and Charged Attacks. Her kit is largely selfish, with many effects that vanish if she leaves the field. That said, there are still a few good weapons and artifacts for Yanfei mains to consider.

Some good P2W weapons for her include:

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Skyward Atlas

Solar Pearl

Some good F2P weapons for her include:

Blackcliff Agate

Dodoco Tales

The Widsith

Ideal artifact sets for her consist of:

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

4-piece Wanderer's Troupe

Yanfei builds in Genshin Impact: Ideal artifacts and weapons for DPS

A low-level example of a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set on her (Image via Genshin Impact)

Given the simplicity of her kit, the following artifact stats will almost always be ideal for Yanfei:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Pyro DMG%

Pyro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

The two main artifacts for her are a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames or a 4-piece Wanderer's Troupe. A 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set boosts her Pyro DMG by 15%, with the secondary effect of:

"Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks."

Wanderer's Troupe is another good artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wanderer's Troupe boosts Yanfei's Elemental Mastery by 80, with the 4-piece effect being:

"Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow."

Both artifact sets are good for her, so it will primarily boil down to which artifact stats are better. Crimson Witch of Flames is better if the player wants to focus on reactions, whereas Wanderer's Troupe is better for general use.

P2W weapons for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

Solar Pearl is technically the only true P2W option on this list (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Skyward Atlas, and Solar Pearl are what some players would consider "P2W" weapons. The first two are 5-star Catalysts, so most F2P players wouldn't be able to get Constellations for them. Solar Pearl requires the player to buy the Gnostic Hymn with real-life money, making it unobtainable for true F2P players.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds boosts the user's CRIT Rate by 33.1%, which is the highest CRIT Rate substat for a Catalyst weapon (not counting the Royal Grimoire's situational effect). The Movement SPD bonus is niche, but the four stacks of 8~16% Elemental DMG Bonus are terrific.

A player with Skyward Atlas (Image via Genshin Impact)

Skyward Atlas boosts the more easily boostable ATK stat while also giving a decent Elemental DMG Bonus of 12~24%. Its effect essentially does more situational damage to foes for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 30 seconds.

Solar Pearl gives a CRIT Rate bonus of 27.6%, but its effect revolves around Normal Attacks (which Yanfei will do plenty of). It makes her Normal Attacks boost her Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 20~40% for six seconds and vice versa.

F2P weapons for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

The Widsith is an excellent weapon for her (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of the three F2P-friendly Catalysts, The Widsith is generally the best option for most Yanfei mains. It can give her either an ATK, Elemental DMG, or Elemental Mastery Buff. Best of all, it has a CRIT DMG stat of 55.1%.

Dodoco Tales is better for players who want to focus on her Charged Attacks (especially with a 4-piece Wanderer's Troupe). It makes her Normal Attacks boost her Charged Attack DMG, while her Charged Attacks boost her ATK.

Blackcliff Agate is an honorable mention, as it can boost her CRIT DMG by an astonishing 55.1%, although its effect of boosting ATK for defeating an enemy isn't always reliable.

