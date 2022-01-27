Best Genshin Impact Ganyu build for DPS and Support Role: F2P and P2W builds explained

Ganyu has a wide array of F2P and P2W builds in Genshin Impact, with players either focusing on her DPS or Support capabilities.

Good P2W bows:

Amos' Bow

Elegy for the End

Polar Star

Skyward Harp

Thundering Pulse

Good F2P bows:

Favonius Warbow

Mouun's Moon

Prototype Crescent

Sacrificial Bow

The Stringless

Good DPS artifact sets:

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

4-piece Wanderer's Troupe

4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Good Support artifact sets:

2-piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Ideal Ganyu builds for DPS and Support in Genshin Impact (F2P & P2W)

Ganyu's Elemental Burst is terrific for both DPS and Support (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ganyu can excel as either a DPS or Support unit in Genshin Impact. Whichever one the Traveler picks largely boils down to personal preference and their team compositions. As far as Support units go, Ganyu's best aspects are that she can effortlessly apply Cryo with her wide AOE attacks (plus a situational taunt on her Elemental Skill).

P2W Bows (DPS)

Amos' Bow is arguably her best overall option (Image via Genshin Impact)

All of these P2W Bows are excellent for DPS Ganyu builds:

Amos' Bow

Polar Star

Skyward Harp

Thundering Pulse

Amos' Bow is the best choice for players who will be aiming for a team composition focusing on the Melt Elemental Reaction. She also takes advantage of its effect due to the unique mechanics of her Charged Attacks.

CRIT DMG is a fantastic stat to have on DPS Ganyu, which makes Thundering Pulse one of the best Bows for her. The ATK buffs are valuable, and its Normal Attack DMG-centric effect makes it nice for players who prefer doing Normal Attacks over Charged Attacks.

Skyward Harp is a decent option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Skyward Harp boosts both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by a sizable chunk, making it useful in several scenarios. Its effect is essentially more free AOE Physical ATK DMG, which is also easy to apply.

The CRIT Rate on Polar Star isn't necessary for players who can efficiently hit the weak spots of most enemies, but its effect is still good. A flat 12~24% boost to Elemental Skill and Burst DMG is terrific, especially since Ganyu's Elemental Burst can cover a wide area.

P2W Bows (Support)

An example of a player's Elegy for the End (Image via Genshin Impact)

Elegy for the End is by far her best option in the Support Role. This Bow has a 55.1% Energy Recharge stat, and its effect can provide a teamwide Elemental Mastery and ATK buff.

Polar Star and Skyward Harp are also good 5-star Bows for Support Ganyu builds. Polar Star is the better choice of the two due to its Elemental Burst DMG effect.

F2P Bows (DPS)

Prototype Crescent is easy for F2P players to get (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are some viable F2P Bows for the DPS role:

Mouun's Moon

Prototype Crescent

Prototype Crescent can be forged, making it one of the most accessible weapons for Ganyu mains to acquire. Its effect works well with her, focusing on her noteworthy Charged Attacks. The 10% Movement SPD buff is situational, but the 36~72% ATK buff is valuable.

Mouun's Moon is ideal for permafreeze team comps, particularly because it focuses entirely on her Elemental Burst capabilities. It can boost her Elemental Burst DMG by up to 40~80% (depending on the Refinement Level).

F2P Bows (Support)

An example of a player's Favonius Warbow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are some viable F2P Bows for the DPS role:

Favonius Warbow

Sacrificial Bow

The Stringless

Favonius Warbow is an excellent Support weapon, as Bow users can guarantee CRITs on most enemies by hitting their weak points. Using this weapon will help Travelers regenerate Energy, and its 61.3% Energy Recharge stat makes her spam her Elemental Burst more effortlessly.

The Stringless simply boosts the user's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 24~48%. Her Elemental Burst is her main utility as a Support unit, thus making it a useful option to consider.

Sacrificial Bow is a niche option for players who want to rely more on her Elemental Skill's taunt. It also has a decent Energy Recharge stat of 30.6%.

Ganyu's artifact stats

A 4-piece Blizzard Strayer is one of her most popular options (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her ideal DPS artifact stats include:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG%

Cryo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG%

Her ideal Support artifact stats include:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge or ATK%

Energy Recharge or ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG%

Cryo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG% or CRIT Rate%

DPS Ganyu artifact sets

Wanderer's Troupe is another popular artifact set for her (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three main DPS artifact sets to consider, all of which are 4-piece sets. Up first is Blizzard Strayer, which gives +15% Cryo DMG and helps increase the unit's CRIT Rate against enemies affected by Cryo by 20%. It's boosted by an extra 20% if they're Frozen, which is something Ganyu can easily achieve.

Wanderer's Troupe is another good artifact set. Its 2-piece effect is okay, as it increases Elemental Mastery by 80. The 4-piece effect is much better, as it increases Ganyu's Charged Attack DMG by 35%, making it ideal for players who wish to prioritize using her Charged Attacks.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence is the last notable DPS artifact set for her. It gives +18% ATK and can increase her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 50% for 10 seconds at the cost of 15 Energy.

Support Ganyu artifacts

A Noblesse Oblige 4-piece set (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two Support artifact sets to consider for Genshin Impact players. First up is a 2-piece Blizzard Strayer and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige. This gives her +15% Cryo DMG and +20% Elemental Burst DMG.

The second option is a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige, which still gives her +20% Elemental Burst DMG and provides a 20% buff to the whole teams' ATK for 12 seconds when she casts her Elemental Burst.

The first option is a little better for more immediate damage, whereas the second option is much better for pure utility.

