How many primogems are needed to get Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

Ganyu's rerun banner in Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and many players are excited to finally unlock the explosive DPS unit. However, getting characters in a gacha game is not as easy as it seems.

Travelers need to collect Primogems and use them on the limited-time character event wish banner that features Ganyu. A single pull costs 160 Primogems, and a 10-pull takes 1600 Primogems.

Here's an estimate of the amount of Primogems players will require to get Ganyu in version 2.4.

Primogems required to unlock Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Even though getting characters in Genshin Impact is largely based on luck, it is always better to know how many Primogems can help players in getting at least one copy of the desired unit.

(Sorry, Genshin Impact related tweet for those who cant relate ) Once I get Ganyu in her rerun I’ll finally know what it feels like to be Thanos with all the Infinity Stones(Sorry, Genshin Impact related tweet for those who cant relate Once I get Ganyu in her rerun I’ll finally know what it feels like to be Thanos with all the Infinity Stones 😌❤️(Sorry, Genshin Impact related tweet for those who cant relate 😂) https://t.co/PvuX3f2TXA

Let's assume that players haven't wished on the character event wish banner since they received their last featured five-star unit. This implies that the banner pity will be set to 0 and there's a 50-50 chance of their next five-star being Ganyu.

Pity in the character event wish banners is set at 90, which means that players get a guaranteed five-star character at the 90th pull. However, they can always get an early five-star as soft pity begins at 75 pulls.

To reach pity (90 wishes), users have to spend 14,400 Primogems. Unfortunately, if they lose the 50-50 chance to get the featured five-star character (which is Ganyu in this case), their pity will be reset to 0 and they'll have to spend another 14,400 Primogems to get to pity again.

Hence, long story short, players can get at least a single copy of Ganyu with 28,800 Primogems.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned estimate assumes that players have won their last 50-50 and they haven't pulled on the character event wish banner ever since.

Luck is the most important factor in Genshin Impact. While some travelers might have to spend 28,800 Primogems for Ganyu, others can get her with just 1000 Primogems.

hourly ganqing @hrlyganqing 10 more day's left till their rerun. ganyu and zhongli wanters screen soon !!!!! 10 more day's left till their rerun. ganyu and zhongli wanters screen soon !!!!! https://t.co/Z1BwqVEl6n

How good is Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

Many exciting characters have been released in Genshin Impact after Ganyu's first banner. However, she is still the most fierce DPS unit in the entire game. Even without support characters, players can defeat bosses by properly building her.

Ganyu can also act as a support unit that can trigger Melt reaction with Pyro characters and be a part of Freeze-based team compositions. The only downside for some players is her boring playstyle that largely revolves around the Charged Attack.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos As a reminder: if you are interested in pulling for Ganyu/Zhongli, but are worried a more preferred character may rerun in 2.5, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will premiere long before 2.4 is over.



Wait for the announcements before making a decision. As a reminder: if you are interested in pulling for Ganyu/Zhongli, but are worried a more preferred character may rerun in 2.5, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will premiere long before 2.4 is over.Wait for the announcements before making a decision.

Travelers who are struggling to deal damage and want to defeat world bosses more conveniently should try unlocking Ganyu. Others, who already have good DPS units and want to try characters with engaging playstyles might wait for the likes of Yae Miko and Ayato in update 2.5 and 2.6, respectively.

