Genshin Impact teases Yae Miko character: Skills, burst, abilities, and kit explained

Genshin Impact just posted the character teaser for Yae Miko ahead of her release in version 2.5. The teaser doesn't focus a lot on her playstyle but showcases her personality.

Yae Miko is introduced as an exceptional Shrine Maiden, and she is quite passionate about her publishing house. In the teaser, it was revealed that she loves Fried Tofu and Kushikatsu.

Here's everything players need to know about Yae Miko's Elemental Skill, burst, and playstyle.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Talents in Genshin Impact explained

Elemental Skill - Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

This is a mobility-based skill with which Yae Miko moves swiftly in the form of a dash and leaves behind a Sesshou Sakura.

The Sesshou Sakura has certain unique abilities:

Periodically strikes nearby opponents with thunder strikes and deals Electro DMG.

When there are more Sessou Sakuras on the field, their level increases.

The initial level of each Sakura is 1, and the maximum level they can reach is 3.

The Elemental Skill has three charges, implying that a maximum of three Sesshou Sakuras can exist simultaneously.

Elemental Burst - Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

With her burst, Yae Miko deals massive AoE Electro DMG by summoning a lightning strike. Also, each nearby Sesshou Sakura on the field turns into Tenko Thunderbolts.

Talents

Yae Miko has three ascension talents in Genshin Impact:

Meditations of Yako : When she crafts Character Talent Material, she has a set chance to create an extra Talent Material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same materials consumed during crafting.

: When she crafts Character Talent Material, she has a set chance to create an extra Talent Material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same materials consumed during crafting. Enlighted Blessing: Yae Miko's Elemental Mastery increases the damage dealt by the Sesshou Sakuras.

Yae Miko's Elemental Mastery increases the damage dealt by the Sesshou Sakuras. The Shrine's Sacred Shade: When Yae uses her Burst, each Sesshou Sakura that is turned into a Thunderbolt resets the cooldown for one charge of the Elemental Skill.

It is evident that Yae Miko can be an off-field as well as an on-field damage dealer. Genshin Impact players can use the three charges of her Elemental Skill and then switch to another character to trigger constant Electro-Charged, Overloaded, or Superconduct reactions.

Another strategy can be to summon all three Sesshou Sakuras on the field and then use the burst to create four Tenko Thunderbolts who will deal massive AoE Electro DMG.

More clarity on Yae Miko's playstyle in Genshin Impact can be expected once she officially arrives during version 2.5. As of now, players can wish for Zhongli and Ganyu, who are the best shielders and best damage dealers in miHoYo's action RPG, respectively.

Edited by Shaheen Banu