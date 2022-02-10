Genshin Impact releases Yae Miko's teaser: Voice actors, ascension materials, and more facts revealed

Genshin Impact recently dropped a new character teaser video on YouTube featuring Yae Miko. The video focuses on Miko's favorite things in Inazuma, from her whimsical novels, dish-tasting activities, and charming citizens on the street.

In addition to the teaser, miHoYo also introduced Yae Miko's voice actors, ascension materials required to upgrade her, and talents explanation.

Yae Miko's voice actors in Genshin Impact

In the announcement, miHoYo reveals two of Yae Miko's voice actors from the English and Japanese versions.

Ratana 💎🎙 @VoiceofRatana



It’s a joy to voice Miko, and to work with the incredible team who bring this game to life. I can’t wait for you to learn more about her adventures!



Yae Miko is voiced by a Filipino voice actress, Ratana, for the English version.

Yae Miko is voiced by a Filipino voice actress, Ratana, for the English version. Ratana has abundant experience as a voice actor and is known for her voice work in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Dynasty Warriors, and Trese.

Sakura Ayane as Yae Miko's JP voice actor (Image via u/DevilTakoyaki, Reddit)

Meanwhile, the Japanese version of Yae Miko features Sakura Ayane as the voice actor. From the image above, gamers can tell Sakura has taken part in the voice industry for years.

She made her voice acting debut in 2010, and Sakura was known for her works as Uraraka Ochaco in My Hero Academia, Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan: The Final Season, and Rio Ueda in Orange.

Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials for Yae Miko

Materials for Yae Miko's ascension and talents (Image via Genshin Impact)

The material required for Yae Miko's ascension and talent is precisely what players need to pre-farm for the priestess. With the release of the official information, gamers can finally collect the required items for upgrading Yae Miko.

Ascension Materials:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone Sea Ganoderma Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard Dragonheir's False Fin

Talent Level-Up Materials:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Light Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto drops

Although it is not explicitly mentioned, it is worth remembering that the unknown drops from the Talent Level-Up Materials Preview above may be the drop from the new weekly boss, Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto.

Yae Miko's Normal, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst

Yae Miko is an Electro damage dealer who deals both constant damage off-field and burst damage.

Normal Attack: Spiritfox Sin-Eater

Yae Miko's Normal Attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her normal attack summons kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attack sequences that deal Electro damage. On the other hand, Yae's charged attack consumes a certain amount of her Stamina to deal Area of Effect (AoE) Electro damage.

Elemental Skill: Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Miko's Elemental Skill allows her to leave behind Sesshou Sakura that deals continuous Electro damage. When there are other Seshhou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, increasing the damage dealt by the lightning strikes. There are three levels for Sesshou Sakura.

Burst: Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

When Yae Miko unleashes her Elemental Burst, Sesshou Sakura on the field will be destroyed, transforming into Tenko Thunderbolts dealing AoE Electro damage. Each Sesshou Sakura will create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

Yae Miko had garnered a lot of attention ever since her appearance when Inazuma was first released. Next week, players can finally wish for her in the Everbloom Violet banner in version 2.5.

Edited by Danyal Arabi