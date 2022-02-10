5 interesting details Genshin Impact teased in Yae Miko's teaser

Genshin Impact just released Yae Miko's character teaser with several interesting details. From the book she's reading to her favorite food, a lot has been teased in the two-minute video.

This isn't the first time that a character's teaser has been loaded with hidden details. During patch 2.3, Arataki Itto's character teaser that contained Ayato's voice reveal took fans into a state of frenzy.

On that note, here are five interesting details that can be found in Yae Miko's latest teaser.

Hidden details in Yae Miko's teaser in Genshin Impact

1) Yae Miko's book

In the opening scene of the teaser, Yae Miko can be seen reading a book at the Grand Narukami Shrine.

The cover of the book is unique, and it isn't available in the publishing house in Inazuma. Hence, it is safe to assume that this book will be added to Genshin Impact in patch 2.5.

Also, the book seems to be about the stories of Yokai creatures and Oni in Inazuma. It is worth noting that Kitsune, Oni (Arataki Itto's clan), Tengu, and Bake-danuki are all different types of Yokai creatures that are found in Inazuma.

2) Yae Miko's favorite dish

In another scene, Yae Miko eats Fried Tofu and Kushikatsu (Tri-flavored Skewer). While the latter is an ATK enhancing dish from Inazuma, the former is not available in the game at present.

From the looks of it, Genshin Impact might add the Fried Tofu recipe in update 2.5. As per the lore, this dish was also loved by Kitsune Saiguu who was Ei's companion.

3) Uyuu Restaurant

As it turns out, Yae Miko is eating her favorite meal in the Uyuu Restaurant in Inazuma city. Erika and her husband Okazaki Rikuto run this place, and the Shrine Maiden appears to be a regular customer.

Uyuu restaurant is already famous among players for its official sound track, which is extremely immersive and peaceful.

4) Other Genshin Impact characters talk about Yae Miko

In the scene after Yae Miko gets her favorite food packed, she walks to the Grand Narukami Shrine, where the likes of Gorou, Sayu, Kokomi, and Itto talk about her.

Gorou - She's a crafty fox who's always playing mind games.

- She's a crafty fox who's always playing mind games. Kokomi - Truth be told, Yae Miko is an outstanding Shrine Maiden.

- Truth be told, Yae Miko is an outstanding Shrine Maiden. Itto - Hey! She's the fox lady I ate Ramen with that time.

- Hey! She's the fox lady I ate Ramen with that time. Sayu - She's the scary lady who forces me to go to work.

5) Yae Miko's age and backstory revealed

Towards the end of the teaser, an elderly person reveals how Yae Miko used to obsess over shoulder rides in her childhood. The narrator seemed delighted that she has grown up now.

Interestingly, during Yae Miko's burst animation, it is evident that she has five tails. As per Japanese mythology, Kitsune acquired a tail after 100 years, and their nine-tail form is the strongest.

Hence, Yae Miko might be over 500 years old. The person talking about her in the end could be an upcoming playable character, an Adepti, someone from Hakushin Clan, or Loroi.

All in all, Yae Miko has certainly gained the attention of Genshin Impact players. The community has sky-scraping expectations from this five-star Electro Catalyst user, whose playstyle is based on dealing Electro damage through strikes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu