Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun boss fight gameplay and more

Genshin Impact 2.5 is bringing a ton of new content to the game, including a new weekly boss fight with the Raiden Shogun herself. This boss looks to be one of the most cinematic fights so far, with Raiden using her most powerful attacks.

Fans will need to bring their strongest characters to deal with this dangerous new boss. Players can get a sneak peek at this fight here before it releases in update 2.5.

Raiden Shogun boss fight revealed in Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks

During the new 2.5 update, Genshin Impact players will finally get the chance to fight the Raiden Shogun at full power. It seems like she will be utilizing the full might of her Electro abilities during this battle as she wields massive swords and arms constructed from lightning.

Players may be confused as to why the Shogun is being hostile once more, but it appears that this is the puppet she created to govern Inazuma while she hid away.

Leaks have revealed a closer look at the gameplay of this bossfight and it seems like it could be very difficult for an unprepared player. Raiden Shogun is using her full power in this fight with massive slashes and an attack that seems to freeze time itself. This attack can slice through shields and seems to instantly defeat even the tankiest characters, so fans will need to be ready to deal with it when it arrives.

Raiden Shogun will likely have a large health pool, as each weekly boss continues to get stronger than the last. Players will want to bring their strongest team in to try and defeat her before she cuts them down.

It will definitely be interesting to see the Shogun's might in a battle, as fans haven't seen her true strength before. This battle will likely drop materials for future five-star characters like Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact fans can look forward to an amazing boss fight against Raiden Shogun during the 2.5 update.

