Yae Miko banner 4-star characters, weapons, and more Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks

A new Genshin Impact 2.5 leak has recently confirmed some details from a previous leak for Yae Miko while adding new information for the weapon banner.

The old leak had the same 4-star characters plus most of the weapons, but it was missing Sacrificial Sword and Wavebreaker's Fin. This new leak comes from a different credible source, so it seems to confirm what Travelers already knew about Genshin Impact 2.5's first Event Wishes.

The character banner features:

Yae Miko

Thoma

Fischl

Diona

Alongside that character banner is a weapon banner, which features:

Kagura's Verity

Primordial Jade Cutter

The Stringless

Sacrificial Sword

Wavebreaker's Fin

Eye of Perception

Rainslasher

The text in the second image in this Reddit post essentially confirms the names of every character and weapon along with its expected release date. Travelers should already know that Genshin Impact 2.5 is scheduled to launch on February 16, 2022. The exact date is when Yae Miko's banner and the new Epitome Invocation will be available.

It's worth mentioning that miHoYo has yet to post any official information about the upcoming banners. Hence, there is always the possibility that something can change at the last minute, even if it's improbable to happen.

The above countdown will signal how much time is left until Yae Miko's banner goes live. Of course, Travelers should know that they don't have to spend all of their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on the first day. Her banner (as well as the weapon banner) will last for 21 days, giving players ample time to garner Primogems and Intertwined Fates.

Players will also find out if these banner leaks are accurate or not by the time this countdown goes from "Time until these banners come out" to "These banners should be out by now."

Other Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks by Mia

The first screenshot (Image via Mia)

Russian leaker Mia also leaked other content on the same day as the previous banner leaks. The original post with these four screenshots stated:

"Прост красивые скрины с кат-сцен 2.5.. Помогите.."

When translated, it essentially states that they come from Genshin Impact 2.5 cutscenes. Two of the screenshots focus on Yae Miko, with the remaining two focusing on Raiden Shogun. Some fans presume it's related to their upcoming Story Quests.

The second screenshot (Image via Mia)

The first and second screenshots come from the same ritual Yae Miko is performing, just from different angles and times. Mia did not post anything about what was going on here, although fans don't have to wait long to find out what's happening.

The third screenshot (Image via Mia)

The third and fourth screenshots focus on Raiden Shogun. As before, there is no specific context given as to the events leading up to these screenshots.

The fourth screenshot (Image via Mia)

Both Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun's Story Quests should come out in Genshin Impact 2.5. One of the former's Talent Level-Up Materials is tied to a weekly boss tied to one of the Story Quests (hinted to be Raiden Shogun's second one).

Hence, players who plan on rolling for Genshin Impact 2.5's newest character should do the Story Quests.

