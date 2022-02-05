Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun story quest release dates and more Genshin Impact 2.5 news

The recent Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream revealed a great deal of content that fans can expect to see, such as Ya Miko and Raiden Shogun's Story Quests.

The new version update is scheduled to launch on February 16, 2022. Here is what fans officially know about it:

Raiden Shogun's Story Quest (Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II)

Yae Miko's Story Quest (Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I)

Phase I of the character banners will feature Yae Miko

Phase II of the character banners will feature reruns of Raiden Shogun and Kokomi

New events (Three Realms Gateway Offering, Divine Ingenuity, Of Drink A-Dreaming, Hyakunin Ikki)

New enemies (Shadowy Husks)

There are various leaks for this update, but this article will only cover what has been officially unveiled.

What Travelers should know about Genshin Impact 2.5

According to the 2.5 livestream, Travelers must clear the Raiden Shogun’s second Story Quest to unlock Yae Miko’s quest.

The upcoming Story Quests are:

Raiden Shogun (Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II)

Yae Miko (Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I)

Both Story Quests will be available when Genshin Impact 2.5 goes live on February 16, 2022.

The upcoming weekly boss featuring the Raiden Shogun's puppet is also hinted to be a part of Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest. Travelers should keep in mind that they need to clear her first Story Quest to access the second one.

Genshin Impact 2.5 banners (Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Kokomi)

Yae Miko will be the only 5-star character for the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5 banners. Her release date is the same as the version update, which is February 16, 2022.

A 5-star Catalyst known as Kagura's Verity will also debut in the first weapon banner of that update, and its effect perfectly complements Yae Miko's kit. The release date is the same as Yae Miko's.

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will have reruns in the second half, which should occur on March 9, 2022. It will be both characters' first rerun in the game.

Other Genshin Impact 2.5 news

Three Realms Gateway Offering is a brand new event that will have players exploring an alternate version of Enkanomiya. They will use a new gadget known as the Bokuso Box to resist darkness and other general abilities (such as dealing with specific enemies).

This event will last for all of Genshin Impact 2.5. One of the primary rewards from the event is a 4-star Catalyst, known as Oathsworn Eye.

Another major event is Divine Ingenuity, which includes Travelers creating their own Domains. Other players can also visit these Domains to try them out, so it will be an event for creative gamers to enjoy.

If Travelers ever wanted to become a bartender, then they should like Of Drink A-Dreaming. It's a new event where players will serve non-alcoholic drinks to patrons. It involves selecting ingredients, mixing the drink, and selecting a quantity of either a Small Cup, Medium Cup, or Large Cup.

Some old events will also return. Among them is a rerun of Hyakunin Ikki, although it will feature different trial characters for the player to test out. They are:

Ayaka

Yoimiya

Kazuha

Itto

Xiangling

Razor

Shadowy Husks are a new enemy type that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.5 and are intended to have effects against shielded characters. The three new Shadowy Husk enemies and their effects for hitting characters with an active shield are:

Standard Bearer (creates a shield for itself and allies)

Line Breaker (heals itself and allies)

Defenders (uses a shield as a weapon to block damage)

The upcoming update promises to offer a lot of new content to players, and Travelers are rightfully excited to experience the same.

