Genshin Impact 2.5 Livestream summary: Redeem codes, character banners, new boss, and more

miHoYo just ended their livestream for Genshin Impact version 2.5, and it has an array of new information. With the current Lantern Rite event in full swing right now, the numerous leaks and rumors going on around the internet hyped the players further.

However, miHoYo made them official in the recent livestream, where players got to see a lot of interesting material.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Appearing Characters:

Yae Miko

Kaedehara Kazuha

Traveler - Aether

Paimon

Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayaka

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Raiden Shogun



youtu.be/nU0MnCpsUD4



#GenshinImpact Story Promotional Video｜Genshin Impact

The 2.5 update will feature Yae Miko as a new 5-star, two reruns, new Story Quests, and new enemies. The following article will break down the livestream and all upcoming features that will be released on February 16, 2022.

Upcoming content for Genshin Impact 2.5 and more from the recent Livestream

1) Challenging exploration event in Enkanomiya

Three Realms Gateway Offering upcoming 2.5 events (Image via miHoYo)

The "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event at Genshin Impact 2.5 will act as a challenge for adventurers in Enkanomiya. Each area will be haunted by an unknown entity. Characters in a party will continuously accumulate corrosive darkness while stepping foot within this area, therefore taking damage.

A certain gadget, known as the Bokuso Box, will further assist the characters in resisting the corruption. In addition, it will also grant everyone with new abilities as well. The event will last for the entirety of the 2.5 update, where players can get rewards such as Primogems and a 4-star Catalyst weapon called Oathsworn Eye.

2) Yae Miko banner alongside Raiden Shogun and Kokomi reruns

Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Sangonomiya Kokomi for version 2.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Long-awaited electro user Yae Miko will finally make her debut in the next update. Alongside being a Catalyst user, her skills and bursts can provide both on-field and off-field damage.

Her event wish will be available in the first half of the update, with Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi making their presence known in the second half.

3) New enemies in Enkanomiya and Raiden boss

Genshin Impact upcoming enemies in Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Update 2.5 will add in two more enemy types to the game, both of which seem to be based in Inazuma. Players will encounter new enemies, such as Standard Bearers, Line Breakers, and Defenders of the Shadowy Husk family, inside Enkanomiya.

In addition, a Trounce Domain will be available with a formidable foe waiting inside for the Travelers. This domain is bound to the upcoming Raiden Story Quest, which promises to throw in challenging mechanics for players.

4) Share and create your own domain

Divine Ingenuity for version 2.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact 2.5 will grant a chance to create domains of a player's own style. This includes mechanisms, traps, completion criteria, and even buffs.

They can join their friend's domain and participate there as well.

5) The Chasm for v2.6

The Chasm concept art as a showcase in 2.5 Livestream (Image via miHoYo)

After a long wait, players got to see a sneak peek of an upcoming region in the 2.6 update, called The Chasm. It is a remote location just west of Liyue, which is supposed to be the primary source of Ore for the nation. However, the mine is closed for now due to mysterious events.

Second concept art for The Chasm (Image via miHoYo)

The upcoming update might have Travelers investigate the source of these mysterious events, and re-open the mine once again.

6) Redeem codes

Redeem codes from Livestream 2.5 (Image via miHoYo)

The redemption codes from the 2.5 Livestream are:

VTPU3CQWYCSD: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

AB7VJC9EGDAZ: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

WT7D3CQEHVBM: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Players have less than 12 hours to claim them either in-game or via the official website.

Edited by Saman