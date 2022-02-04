Genshin Impact 2.5 redeem codes: Free 300 Primogems redemption guide

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream is in full swing right now, where players are getting plenty to look forward to for the next update. This update will focus more on the adventures of Inazuma, and the continuation.

Naturally, the livestream itself showcased various upcoming features in the 2.5 update, alongside quests, events, and enemies.

The following article lists down all three redemption codes in Genshin Impact v2.5, and ways to redeem them through various means.

Redeem codes for free Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream

MiHoYo recently released new codes on their official livestream for v2.5. They further provided the players with a total of 300 Primogems, Mora, and other Ascension Materials. Primogems are one of the most prominent currencies in the game, which are pretty hard to get.

Any free codes rewarding this currency are well received by everyone in the community. The codes and the rewards for the players in today's 2.5 live stream are as follows:

VTPU3CQWYCSD: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

AB7VJC9EGDAZ: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

WT7D3CQEHVBM: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

How to go through the redemption process in PC, and Mobile

Launch the game on any one of the platforms, be it PC or Mobile. After spawning into the Open World, either click on the Paimon icon on the top-left or simply type "Esc" on the keyboard and "Start" on the controller to open. Navigate on the gear icon of the bottom left, and enter the Settings Menu. Once entered, go to the Accounts tab and look for a small section in the middle called "Redeem Now". After the codes have been put in the white blank space, click on Exchange to get an in-game email consisting of Primogems and other materials.

Code redemption for free Primogems in Genshin Impact (Image via MiHoYo)

These codes will expire 12 hours after getting dispatched to stream.

How to redeem the code from the official website?

Aside from claiming the codes from inside the game, players can also head to miHoYo's official code redemption website to claim the Primogems. After entering the site, everyone needs to fill in the region in which they play.

After selecting the region, the website will automatically sign in with the player's UID and username.

Code redemption website official (Image via miHoYo)

The redemption code needs to be filled in now on the third blank space, followed by an in-game email confirmation of the items.

