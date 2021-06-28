Genshin Impact: Kazuha story quest release date, time, and leaks revealed

A new playable character, Kazuha, will soon debut in Genshin Impact, and a new Archon Quest starring the ronin will arrive as well.

Leaks had predicted this Archon Quest arriving in version 1.6, but now, players have an official release date. Of course, while leaks may not have provided a release date, they have still uncovered several vital details about this "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Inazuma's Electro Archon, and her latest renders

When will Kazuha's story quest be released in Genshin Impact?

According to the official announcement on Twitter, the release date of Kazuha's story quest will be June 29th, at around 4:00.

Archon Quest "Chapter II: Prologue Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" Coming Soon



Before embarking on the next part of your journey, you can share your thoughts and feelings with Paimon...



〓Quest Start Time〓

Permanently available after 2021/06/29 04:00:00#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bwluKiZEmA — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 27, 2021

Kazuha's story quest, now officially titled "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves", is coming very soon to Genshin Impact. It is a permanent addition to the game, implying the storyline explored here will be integral to the main story.

Genshin Impact provided no details about the quest in its Twitter announcement. However, players might know more about this quest than what's been officially revealed, thanks to leakers.

Also read: Genshin Impact's Yoimiya: Changes to elemental skill, burst, banner details, and more

Genshin Impact leaks provide hints about the "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest

According to leaks, an Archon Quest in the current 1.6 version of Genshin Impact will focus on a fighting tournament. This quest, which is very likely the same one being released soon, will feature Beidou and Kazuha.

The next part of the Journey is about to start...

"Chapter II: Prologue Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves"

Available: 06/29/21#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/fS755hzCpJ — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) June 27, 2021

Credible leaks suggest Beidou will be the one running the fighting tournament, while Kazuha is a participant. However, the reason for this contest is still unknown.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro traveler abilities, animations, and more

1.6 Spoilers////



From what I'm hearing, There will be an archon quest in 1.6 where Beidou hosts a fighting tournament and Kazuha participates.



This will contain some hints towards Inazuma.



#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/FPtK2TMwSb — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 21, 2021

As Genshin Report indicates, hints about Inazuma will likely surface in this quest. This may seem vague, but leaks about Inazuma may help players understand what's to come.

Although it won't likely occur in this quest, leaks claim that the Traveler will reach Inazuma with the help of Beidou and Kazuha. Since both characters are allegedly starring in the "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest, these two may soon offer assistance to the Traveler.

Inazuma will begin with Beidou (and her crew) helping you secretly enter the region. It’s through this that you’ll meet Kazuha as well.



This will double as a re-introduction to boats which will be frequently used in Inazuma



#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/xzR4TZvkn6 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 25, 2021

Beidou and Kazuha clearly have some sort of dynamic since they’re expected to be in several quests together. As per leaks, the latter is on the run, and Beidou is sheltering him on her ship with the Crux Fleet. More of their interactions will perhaps reveal how the two came to know one another.

It’s uncertain how close the Traveler gets to Inazuma before the next version of Genshin Impact. It’s nearly unthinkable that all of Inazuma would be revealed in 1.6. However, it’s possible that players at least learn how the Traveler plans to reach Inazuma in the first place.

Disclaimer: All leaked information may change by the time the quest is released. There are no confirmed details about what occurs during the Archon Quest.

Edited by Ravi Iyer