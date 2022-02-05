Genshin Impact 2.5 banner schedule: Release order of Yae Miko, and reruns revealed

The recent Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream finally put to rest who the rerun characters would be after Yae Miko's playable debut.

Currently, Travelers can expect to see her playable debut in Phase 1, with the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi having reruns in Phase 2. This will be the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi's first rerun in the game, as their original runs were back in version 2.1.

There were many old leaks about Kazuha appearing with a rerun, but that clearly won't happen in this update. Otherwise, this Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream confirmed what players had already seen with Yae Miko's moveset, along with some other non-character-related content.

Genshin Impact 2.5 banner order: Yae Miko plus two reruns

The 2.5 character banners from the livestream (Image via miHoYo)

The likely release dates are:

Yae Miko: February 16, 2022

February 16, 2022 Raiden Shogun + Kokomi rerun: March 9, 2022

February 16, 2022, is also the date that Genshin Impact 2.5 launches. The 4-star characters weren't revealed here. The recent Special Program unveiled a myriad of content that players can expect to see, including some Redeem Codes:

VTPU3CQWYCSD

AB7VJC9EGDAZ

WT7D3CQEHVBM

Other content includes:

New Story Quests (Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun)

New Raiden Shogun boss

New Shadowy Husk enemies

New events

Kagura's Verity was also unveiled at the recent Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

The 5-star weapon, Kagura's Verity, was also highlighted in the recent livestream. It's a 5-star Catalyst created as Yae Miko's signature weapon, although it is worth mentioning that the Special Program didn't note what the weapon banner would be. It should appear on the first weapon banner of the 2.5 update.

Several other leaks suggest what the other weapons are, should players be curious to find out.

Yae Miko footage

Travelers who want to see an official gameplay video of her should check out the above video. It includes the footage from the 2.5 livestream, starting with her Normal Attacks before moving on to her Charged Attacks. She then uses her Elemental Skill, which summons a Sesshou Sakura (up to three charges).

Afterward, her Elemental Burst plays off of her previously-created Sesshou Sakuras. All of this information was previously known through some older leaks, but it is the first official gameplay footage featuring the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine.

Content past Genshin Impact 2.5

The 2.5 livestream also unveiled a few screenshots of The Chasm, which is a location that many fans have been eagerly awaiting to see. It won't appear in Genshin Impact 2.5, as it is something intended for the 2.6 update.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's only a quick snippet of what players can expect, but it's also the only future content revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Are you glad to see Kokomi and Raiden Shogun having reruns in this update? Yes No 0 votes so far