Genshin Impact reveals the Chasm release date in Version 2.5 livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream not only revealed the upcoming update's content but also gave viewers a sneak peek at the Chasm. The highly-anticipated region was teased early in the storyline, and players have been curious to unlock it ever since.

The Chasm won't be a part of the game until Update 2.6, but the Traveler, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko showcased certain unique elements of the region in the special program.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming The Chasm region in Genshin Impact.

When will the Chasm be released in Genshin Impact?

As confirmed in the latest livestream, the Chasm will arrive with Patch 2.6 on March 30, 2022. It is safe to assume that there will be some prerequisite quests that travelers will be required to complete.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.



DD previously mentioned Chasm being in 2.7 and this goes against that info so keep that in mind until the beta starts. [Questionable]Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.DD previously mentioned Chasm being in 2.7 and this goes against that info so keep that in mind until the beta starts.

The Chasm was formed a thousand years ago when a massive rock crashed on the earth. As such, it contains a large amount of Glazed Sand Crystal. The region's soil and flora also seem to have a unique color owing to this.

Bright plants can be found in The Chasm's underground mines. It wouldn't be a surprise if travelers lost their way countless times while exploring these mines.

The Chasm might look beautiful, but just like any other region in Genshin Impact, it has its own set of enemies. In the livestream, the Ruin Serpent was introduced as one of the most ferocious monsters in the upcoming area.

The images and enemies showcased in the preview program aren't conclusive. Hence, there's a possibility that the Ruin Serpent and the Chasm's mines could look slightly different upon their official release in Version 2.6.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.6 update?

It looks like the 2.6 patch will be loaded with content. From Ayato to the Chasm, players will be able to witness new characters, regions, events, artifacts, weapons, and a lot more.

daily heizou @heizoudaily



GUYSSSS



so heizou doesn't have a model (yet) and apparently he shows up with the chasm archon quest but he isn't linked to chasm // genshin sussy leaksGUYSSSSso heizou doesn't have a model (yet) and apparently he shows up with the chasm archon questbut he isn't linked to chasm // genshin sussy leaksGUYSSSSso heizou doesn't have a model (yet) and apparently he shows up with the chasm archon quest 😳 but he isn't linked to chasm https://t.co/RSGWdXeI8G

Interestingly enough, Ayato was officially revealed ahead of the 2.5 livestream. As expected, he is a five-star Hydro Sword user. Players want him to be an explosive damage dealer who can single-handedly carry a team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers must note that the Chasm is not related to the Dendro element, and characters like Yaoyao and Baizhu won't be released with it. The Dendro element belongs to Sumeru, and there has so far been information available about the land of Kusanali's release date.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee