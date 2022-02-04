Kamisato Ayato’s official preview and release date in Genshin Impact 

Kamisato Ayato, the highly anticipated hydro vision user and the brother of Ayaka at Genshin Impact, had his artwork revealed by developers on February 4, 2022.

This particular character has been teased ever since Inazuma first came out back in August 2021. While in-game the only information that has been available is only from character voice lines, leakers have been quite upfront about his abilities and the looks of the character.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos



Thus, over the past few months, there have been numerous leaks on what could be Ayato’s potential playstyle and design. However, this is the first time Genshin Impact fans have seen how the character will look within the game.

Genshin Impact to release Kamisato Ayato in late March

Kamisato Ayato will be a five-star hydro sword user within the game. He will be released on March 30, which means the first half of patch 2.6, according to information by leakers.

Ayato is probably one of the most anticipated characters within the game. There are two obvious reasons for this. The first one is that he is the brother of Ayaka, who is also a fan-favorite character in the game.

The second reason is that it has been a while since a fine hydro character was released within the game. The last hydro user Kokomi is basically a five-star version of Barbara, and players are not a big fan of that.

The rest of the hydro users like Xingqiu, Mona, and Childe have been in the game since the very beginning of Genshin Impact. Therefore, Ayato’s release seems like a breath of fresh air within the hydro sub-class in the game.

A character is useful as long as their abilities are worth using in battle. As per leakers, Ayato’s abilities look pretty good, even though none of those have been confirmed to this day.

However, even if his abilities end up bad, one of the biggest selling points of a character is their esthetics. It seems that the developers have perfectly hit the mark with Ayato as well.

The developers revealed the official artwork for Ayato, and it was the first time players got to see how this character looked. It is safe to say that the players are quite ecstatic and cannot wait for Ayato to be released within the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha