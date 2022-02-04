Genshin Impact: 7 upcoming characters to look forward to

Genshin Impact has been adding new characters to the game in every version update since the game's launch in September 2020. With its latest version, patch 2.4, MiHoYo introduced two new characters with the releases of the 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and the 4-star Geo Polearm user Yun Jin.

This article contains speculation and leaked information about the new characters being introduced to Genshin Impact, and should not be taken as official confirmation.

Upcoming Characters in Genshin Impact

1) Yae Miko - Version 2.5

Yae Miko at the Narukami Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yae Miko garnered huge popularity among the fanbase as soon she was first introduced as an NPC in version 2.0. Leaks from the community suggest that this new character will be a 5-star Electro Catalyst user. MiHoYo confirmed on Twitter that she will be introduced as a playable character in version 2.5.

2) Kamisato Ayato - Version 2.6

Kamisato Ayato is the Yashiro Commissioner. This Kamisato sibling serves as the current head of the Kamisato clan. He was first seen in the character teaser for Arataki Itto with a voiceover. New leaks suggest that Ayato could be a 5-star sword wielding Hydro user.

3) Shikanoin Heizou - Version 2.6 or later

Shikanoin Heizou fan artwork (Image via @chimkennuggieee on Twitter)

Shikanoin Heizou is a detective at the Tenryou Commission. While this character hasn't been seen in-game yet, several playable characters mention him in their voice lines. Rumors suggest that he is a 4-star character.

4) Kuki Shenobu - Version 2.6 or later

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



After further review, we wrote up summaries of the most relevant Sussy Leaks and cross-referenced them with existing speculations/leaks.



Our Upcoming page will be updated, but this info will be clearly marked as unverified. SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKAfter further review, we wrote up summaries of the most relevant Sussy Leaks and cross-referenced them with existing speculations/leaks.Our Upcoming page will be updated, but this info will be clearly marked as unverified. [ ⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️ ]After further review, we wrote up summaries of the most relevant Sussy Leaks and cross-referenced them with existing speculations/leaks.Our Upcoming page will be updated, but this info will be clearly marked as unverified. https://t.co/dyabOEu6g8

Kuki Shenobu is the playful sidekick of Arataki Itto. She was introduced through the voice lines of Sayu and Itto. Dataminers have discovered that she uses the teen female body. Several leaks point to her being a 4-star character.

5) Yelan - Version 2.7 or later

Cutscene showing an unknown character speculated to be Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans speculate that the unknown character seen in a cut-scene during the 'Moonchase Merriment' is Yelan. Leaks from the community suggest that she will be a 5-star Hydro user wielding a bow, which would make her the first Hydro bow user.

6) Baizhu

Baizhu with sucrose (Image via Genhin Impact)

Baizhu was first introduced in version 1.0 as an NPC. He makes an appearance in several events, often alongside Qiqi. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a Baizhu release ever since the game first launched, but it is unlikely that this character will be introduced any time before Sumeru.

7) Yaoyao

Yaoyao, Qiqi, and Paimon in an official artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ever since she was first seen in this official artwork from Genshin Impact, Yaoyao has been a fan favorite. She is speculated to be a Dendro user. It is unclear when she will be released as the Dendro element is still not functional in the game.

Special Programme announcement (Image via Genshin Twitter)

Also Read Article Continues below

Among the upcoming new characters, Yae Miko will be available to players as soon as the new version drops this month. The version 2.5 Special Program livestream is on February 4, 2022 and players will learn more details about the characters and events.

Edited by Adam Dickson