Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream: When and where to watch

The date and time have been announced by miHoYo for the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream, ahead of the version update this month. The Special Program will provide a glimpse of the upcoming characters, banners, and details about forthcoming in-game content.

The 2.5 livestream will be available on the official Twitch Channel in English and Chinese. If players miss the Special Program, they can watch the video added on the official YouTube channel a few hours after the livestream.

Official announcement of the Genshin Impact's 2.5 livestream

According to the official announcement by Genshin Impact on Twitter, the Special Program for version 2.5 will be available on the official Twitch Channel on February 4, 2022, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/LHvwuJmAIB

When to watch from your location

The local time for Genshin Impact's 2.5 livestream program is given below:

Pacific Standard Time ( PST ) - 4:00 AM

) - 4:00 AM Eastern Standard Time ( EST ) - 7:00 AM

) - 7:00 AM Brazil Standard Time ( BST ) - 9:00 AM

) - 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time ( GMT ) - 12:00 PM

) - 12:00 PM Eastern European Time ( EET ) - 2:00 PM

) - 2:00 PM East African Time ( EAT ) - 3:00 PM

) - 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time ( IST ) - 5:30 PM

) - 5:30 PM Vietnam Standard Time ( VST ) - 7:00 PM

) - 7:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) - 9:00 PM

What to expect from the 2.5 livestream

The Special Program for version 2.5 will announce new content and banners. The 2.5 livestream will also introduce new characters. Three codes for primogems will also be announced during the stream, which will only be active for 24 hours.

Some leaks speculate that the "GENSHIN CONCERT" announced by miHoYo on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account will be played in the 2.5 livestream right after the Special Program.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



This special edition will feature a selection of seven tracks and is expected to run for 21 minutes. Travelers, please stay tuned!



youtu.be/wyFqFtHPeO0



#GenshinImpact GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition Preview｜Genshin ImpactThis special edition will feature a selection of seven tracks and is expected to run for 21 minutes. Travelers, please stay tuned! GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition Preview｜Genshin ImpactThis special edition will feature a selection of seven tracks and is expected to run for 21 minutes. Travelers, please stay tuned!youtu.be/wyFqFtHPeO0#GenshinImpact

Leaks and speculations of the upcoming patch

Leaks from the past month suggest that Yae Miko will be the new five-star character introduced in version 2.5. Yae Miko is a powerful 5-star electro character using a catalyst weapon. Several leaks of her attacks and talents went viral as the beta for version 2.5 went live last month.

Leaks suggest that the first half of the new update will feature only one banner. In contrast, the second half will feature double rerun banners of two Inazuman characters, 'Raiden Shogun' and 'Sangonomiya Kokomi.'

Two new weapons, a weekly boss and several other events, were also leaked from the beta in the past month.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming patch looks very promising and players will have lots to do in the coming days. Players pulling for Yae Miko may very well start farming her materials in advance.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha