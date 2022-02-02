Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream date, time, and countdown for all users

A Douyu ad leak has seemingly uncovered when the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream will take place.

This leak pertains to the Chinese version of the Special Program, so other versions (like the English YouTube) may happen several hours later. The following are the most relevant parts of the Douyu ad leak:

Release date: February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022 Start time: 20:00 (UTC+8)

20:00 (UTC+8) End time: 21:30 (UTC+8)

This livestream will apparently last for an hour and a half, which is longer than the previous Special Programs. Although several aspects of Genshin Impact 2.5 have been leaked, it's currently unconfirmed what will appear in the livestream.

What Travelers should know about the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream: Release date, time, and countdown

The above tweet showcases the Douyu ad leak that features the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream details. It includes the date, time, and the hosts of the show. The lattermost being:

Aether

Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Ganyu

The upcoming version has been leaked to feature Yae Miko as a playable character, along with a weekly boss fight including the Raiden Shogun's puppet. Hence, fans have an idea of some of the content they can expect the hosts to mention.

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream countdown

The above countdown is based on the Douyu leak, stating that it will take place on February 4, 2022, at 20:00 (UTC+8). It's only for the Chinese version, but it will still cover the most relevant topics for the upcoming update. Sometimes, the English versions are nigh identical to the Chinese ones, except with subtitles like in the case of the 2.4 Special Program.

The English Special Program is expected to happen shortly after or during the Chinese one. Past English livestreams aired on Twitch at either 7:00 or 8:00 (UTC-5), while the YouTube version aired at 11:00 (UTC-5).

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream timings

A showcase featuring Yae Miko's moveset should appear in this Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

The Special Program will begin at the following times on February 4, 2022:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2:00

2:00 Alaska Standard Time: 3:00

3:00 Pacific Standard Time: 4:00

4:00 Mountain Standard Time: 5:00

5:00 Central Standard Time: 6:00

6:00 Eastern Standard Time: 7:00

7:00 Western European Time: 12:00

12:00 Central European Time: 13:00

13:00 Eastern European Time: 14:00

14:00 Moscow Time: 15:00

15:00 India Time: 17:30

17:30 China Time: 20:00

20:00 Japanese Time: 21:00

21:00 Korean Time: 21:00

An hour and a half is a lot of time for a single Special Program, although fans can expect a few things:

Also Read Article Continues below

Character banners: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun rerun, and either a Kokomi or Kazuha rerun

Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun rerun, and either a Kokomi or Kazuha rerun Enemies: Shadowy Husks

Shadowy Husks Events: Of Drink A-Dreaming, Three Realms Gateway Offering, Hyakunin Ikki rerun

Of Drink A-Dreaming, Three Realms Gateway Offering, Hyakunin Ikki rerun Redeem Codes: Three of them that will give players 300 Primogems

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Will you watch this livestream as it airs? Yes No 0 votes so far