Genshin Impact leak reveals Kamisato Ayato ahead of official teaser

Ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream, Ayato was revealed by leakers. As expected, the highly-anticipated character wears a white suit but has light blue hair.
In the leaked promotional art image, it seemed like Ayato had white hair. However, if the latest leaked image is true, then the character has light blue hair which also matches his alleged element, Hydro.
Credible leaker G4kky leaked the image. The leaker has been quite active lately, and accurately leaked images from a promotional video that is most likely for the Inazuma storyline and Ayato's face reveal.
Here's everything to know about Ayato before his official reveal in the upcoming livestream, and release in update 2.6.
Genshin Impact leakers reveal Ayato as a Hydro sword-user
Despite leakers and fans claiming that Ayato will be a five-star Hydro sword user, there was no footage or image to confirm this. The newly leaked teaser image of Ayato, however, shows him holding a Hydro sword.
He's also wearing an iconic white suit that is admiringly decorated and detailed. To say the least, Ayato dresses like the Head of the Kamisato Clan.
Lastly, Ayato has blue eyes and all such details hint towards the fact that he has Hydro vision. This also means that the previous leaks related to his gameplay could be true.
It is worth noting that the leaked image is similar to the official drip marketing images that Genshin Impact uses. New characters are often disclosed after a Special Program comes to an end.
Hence, fans can expect Ayato to be officially revealed soon after the 2.5 livestream ends. The Special Program is scheduled for today (Febraury 4, 2022) at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).
When will Ayato be released in Genshin Impact?
It has been confirmed that the upcoming 2.5 update will only introduce one new character, Yae Miko. From her playstyle to animation, leakers have left no stone unturned in leaking Yae Miko's kit.
Considering that Genshin Impact version 2.5 will only introduce Yae, and leaks surrounding Ayato are more prominent than ever, it is safe to assume that Ayaka's older brother will become playable in patch 2.6.
Also, leakers have suggested that the rerun banners in patch 2.6 will feature Ayaka and Yoimiya. Kazuha's rerun won't be part of patch 2.5, so there's a possibility that the Anemo support unit will arrive alongside Ayato in patch 2.6.
All the information mentioned above is purely based on leaks, and the developers haven't confirmed anything yet (except Yae Miko, of course). As a result, readers must take it with a grain of salt.