Genshin Impact leaks: Ayato release date, new artifact rumors, and Ayaka rerun roadmap

If the current Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are to be believed, then Ayato will arrive on the first banner, and Ayaka may have a rerun.

There are also loads of artifact leaks, although none of them are conclusive (with a few contradicting one another). All of these leaks are very early in their development, meaning that they can either be flat-out wrong or subject to change.

Still, it's worth aggregating various leaks for those who wish to stay in touch with what's going on in the Genshin Impact leaking community. Some of them could end up becoming true, especially if later leaks build upon their foundation.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato release date, Ayaka rerun, and new artifacts

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year! Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 👀 https://t.co/f3E6nQ8Tsg [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s… [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s…

Several old leaks state that Ayato will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.6. However, this leak is interesting, as it hints at two characters getting a rerun in the same patch, although with an unknown release date. The two characters that will supposedly get a rerun are Yoimiya and Ayaka, neither of which have ever had a rerun before.

It's worth noting that some other leaks suggest that Kazuha and Venti could get reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6. None of the rerun leaks have been confirmed thus far, so Travelers should remain skeptical until they see hard evidence.

Ayato's release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Several leaks have suggested that Ayato will show up on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6. That would point to his release date being identical to the 2.6 update's launch, which should be March 30, 2022.

Given how far away that suggested release date is, fans should know that nothing is known about the 4-star characters who will appear alongside him. It's also not confirmed if another 5-star character banner will run alongside Ayato or who it could be if there is one.

Artifact rumors

There is plenty of contradictory information regarding upcoming artifacts. Take the two above leaks as an example. The first one mentions an Electro artifact set suitable for Yae Miko, whereas the next leak from a different leaker states that there is no artifact set for her.

Alternatively, one can see the first leak as an option for Yae Miko, but not a specialized artifact set designed with her in mind.

Naturally, some leaks will be incorrect. There is no evidence proving what any of the new artifacts do. All fans have to go off of is a leaker's credibility and whatever their inside sources tell them.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



New artifact sets soon



HP% Based. Tao is happy.

Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.



If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be. [Questionable]New artifact sets soonHP% Based. Tao is happy.Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be.

There may or may not be two artifact sets, one which focuses on HP% and the other on Normal Attacks. This could line up with TZ's leak stating that there isn't anything for Yae Miko in the 2.6 update.

However, it's worth mentioning that the exact effects of these supposed artifact sets remain unknown.

Another leak talking about Ayato's artifact set (Image via @genshincyen)

Another interesting leak from TZ stated that Ayato would get an artifact set in Genshin Impact 2.6. It's unknown if this leak has a connection to the previous one, although the Primordial Jade Cutter and Kagura's Verity for 2.5 seems accurate, according to other leaks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Would you roll on Ayaka's rerun? Yes No 0 votes so far