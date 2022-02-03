Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko banner 4-star characters and weapons revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have finally revealed who the 4-star characters and weapons are for Yae Miko's banner.

Her personal banner has already been leaked to appear in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5, which points to a February 16, 2022 release date. However, many Travelers have been wondering who the 4-star characters are for Yae Miko's banner. Thanks to the latest leaks, they now know it's:

Diona

Fischl

Thoma

The recently leaked weapons align with some Chinese leaks, which include the following 5-star weapons:

Kagura's Verity (Catalyst)

Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)

The leaked 4-star weapons are:

Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Stringless (Bow)

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's 4-star characters and weapons

Lumie @lumie_lumie Can I be the next Jerma? Can I be the next Jerma? https://t.co/gvWHRyuXbs

This Tweet includes the leaked 4-star characters and the 5-star weapons for the weapon banner. Fischl hasn't been featured in nearly a dozen banners, so it appears that streak is finally broken with her inclusion on Yae Miko's banner. Thoma is also with Diona once again, as the two were featured together back on Hu Tao's rerun in the 2.2 update.

Kagura's Verity is a brand new 5-star weapon making its debut in the weapon banner that will run alongside Yae Miko's personal banner. Primordial Jade Cutter is the other featured 5-star weapon, and it was also featured twice before this banner. Once during its debut with Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and another with Everlasting Moonglow.

Although it's not listed in this Tweet, there is still some information on the leaked 4-star weapons for the weapon banner elsewhere.

4-star weapons

The leaked 4-star weapons (Image via lumie)

The leaker also clarified the featured 4-star weapons on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Everything is subject to change, but the leaker does have a good track record. Fortunately, Travelers might not have to wait long to see what's confirmed.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account recently revealed that there would be a 2.5 Special Program livestream on February 4, 2022. It's only a few days away, and it should show some of the critical banner information that fans are dying to see.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



>>>



#GenshinImpact

This Tweet confirms the Douyu ad leak that Genshin Impact players saw recently. That leak stated that it would run for an hour and a half, so Travelers should expect a plethora of content to be covered during it.

They will most likely see the upcoming banners, including the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5 (if it's Kokomi or Kazuha that will appear alongside the Raiden Shogun).

Travellers who hope to get Yae Miko should earn as many Primogems as possible, as her release date is drawing near (February 16, 2022).

