How to watch Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream this week: Special program date and time revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream will air this Friday, and fans can clear their schedule to join the event. Players will learn about game development and upcoming content during this special program.

Past livestreams were usually held for about 30-40 minutes. Therefore, this special program may also be premiered with the same duration. However, it will be followed by an online concert known as 'GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition: Reflections of Spring,' bringing beautiful melodies for fans.

When and where to watch Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream has now been officially announced on all their official social media accounts. The Special Program will take place on February 4 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) after weeks of anticipation.

GenshinImpactOfficial Channel (Image via Twitch)

As usual, the English version of the next special program will air on Genshin Impact's official Twitch Channel. The livestream will reveal insights regarding version 2.5's new game content and developments. In addition, there will also be some redemption codes, and other goodies dropped with interval time during the event.

A total of three redeem codes will be released randomly during the special program. Each code provides 100 Primogems, meaning that the livestream can provide a total of 300 Primogems.

The special program will be followed by an online concert for viewers called "GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition: Reflections of Spring," which will provide them with a joyful experience filled with beautiful tunes.

Genshin Impact Channel (Image via YouTube)

A recorded version of the 2.5 livestream will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel four hours after the Twitch version. Specifically, on February 4 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5).

GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition: Reflections of Spring Preview

The announcement for the Genshin Concert Special Edition was released on January 28. However, little amount of information was disclosed, such as how many tracks will be performed and the duration of the performance.

To express the developers' gratitude for the Travelers' support and faith, Genshin Impact will collaborate with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to offer the fanbase the beautiful melody of the Spring Festival – GENSHIN CONCERT Special Edition: "Reflections of Spring."

This special edition will include seven tracks and will last approximately 21 minutes.

The usual special program lasts for more or less 30-40 minutes. However, with the addition of the Genshin Concert Special Edition, fans can expect the livestream to stretch into one hour.

