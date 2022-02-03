Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Venti and Kazuha rerun alongside free Thoma event

A new unverified Genshin Impact 2.6 leak states that Thoma will be given out for free in an event. Further, the leak also states that Kazuha and Venti will have a rerun in the same update.

Older leaks indicated that he could have a rerun in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update, but recent leaks suggest the latter is far more likely.

Venti's last rerun was back in Version 1.4, which was nearly a year ago. These leaks come from a Reddit user named No-Lifeguard4399. Whether it's accurate or not is unknown, but Travelers are always looking for new content leaks.

New Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks covering Venti and Kazuha reruns, plus a free Thoma event

The unverified leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

This post from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord summarizes much of No-Lifeguard4399's posts about Genshin Impact 2.6. This user has gotten a lot of attention in the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit as of late, especially since there aren't too many leaks covering Genshin Impact 2.6 and above.

As far as the free Thoma event goes, this leaker has stated on Reddit:

"Free Thoma 2.6"

The event, which will provide users with free Thoma, has not been elaborated upon, though other leaks point to the involvement of an Inazuma festival.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.



Festival Impact. [Questionable]There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.Festival Impact.

It would be logical for Thoma to be given away for free during an Inazuma festival. However, not much is known about this festival, hence the [Questionable] tag. It's also possible that the Inazuma festival does exist, but No-Lifeguard4399's leaks are not accurate.

As of right now, most Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks aren't verifiable.

Venti & Kazuha reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6

There are a lot of unverified leaks for version 2.6 and its subsequent updates. One of the leaks that attracts the most attention involves character banners. In this case, it's Venti and Kazuha having a rerun in version 2.6. For reference, here are the dates for their last appearance:

Kazuha: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021

June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 Venti: March 17, 2021 - April 6, 2021

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches

- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival

- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6

- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based

- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+) [Questionable] @Ubatcha1 leaks summary:- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+) [Questionable] @Ubatcha1 leaks summary:- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6 - New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+)

Another leak unrelated to No-Lifeguard4399 states that Kazuha and Yoimiya will have reruns in 2.6. Like the previous leaks before it, they have a [Questionable] tag to let readers know that these leaks aren't verified at the moment.

It's possible that they can end up being fake, but it's also possible that they're accurate all along. For example, the Raiden Shogun puppet boss came from one of those leaks, and its model came shortly afterward.

Of course, Travelers should always take unverified leaks with a grain of salt.

