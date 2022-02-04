What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream?

Although nothing has been outright confirmed to appear on the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream, there are plenty of safe bets for what players can expect to see.
Some of the obvious options include:
- Temporary Redeem Codes for free Primogems
- Yae Miko showcase
- Character and weapon banners
- New events (such as Three Realms Gateway Offering)
- New enemies (such as Shadowy Husks)
- New weekly boss (the Raiden Shogun puppet)
However, some leaks suggest that the livestream could last for an hour and a half. Travelers should remember that the English Twitch livestream will begin on February 4, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC-5), while the YouTube broadcast will start a few hours later.
There is a lot of content for Travelers to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream
This tweet comes from the official Twitter account, and it merely provides the date and time for when Travelers can expect to see the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream. It also features chibi versions of Yae Miko and the Raiden Shogun, which is fitting given some of the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks involving them.
Here are some timezones to consider if one plans to watch it on Twitch:
- Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2:00
- Alaska Standard Time: 3:00
- Pacific Standard Time: 4:00
- Mountain Standard Time: 5:00
- Central Standard Time: 6:00
- Eastern Standard Time: 7:00
- Western European Time: 12:00
- Central European Time: 13:00
- Eastern European Time: 14:00
- Moscow Time: 15:00
- India Time: 17:30
- China Time: 20:00
- Japanese Time: 21:00
- Korean Time: 21:00
Redeem Codes
Each recent Special Program gives away three temporary Redeem Codes that awards players with 300 Primogems in total. Entering them is easy, but players won't know what the codes are until the livestream happens.
Yae Miko
Everything about Yae Miko has already been leaked. The above YouTube video does a good job showcasing her abilities in a normal setting, which helps players get a good idea of how she works as a unit. The gameplay footage shown here will likely be similar to what players can see in the upcoming Special Program.
Character and weapon banners
The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream will likely unveil the upcoming character and weapon banners. Current leaks suggest that the first character banner with feature:
- Yae Miko
- Fischl
- Diona
- Thoma
The first weapon banner will feature:
- Kagura's Verity
- Primordial Jade Cutter
- Eye of Perception
- Rainslasher
- Stringless
Other banners aren't confirmed. Most recent leaks point to the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi having reruns.
New events
Several events have been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.5:
- Three Realms Gateway Offering
- Of Drink A-Dreaming
- Divine Ingenuity
- Overflowing Mastery
- Hyakunin Ikki
Most, if not all of them, should show up in some capacity in the upcoming livestream.
New enemies
There are three new enemies in Genshin Impact 2.5 that are intended to have anti-shield properties. They are:
- Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer (creates shields for itself and its allies)
- Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker (heals itself and its allies)
- Shadowy Husk: Defender (swaps weapons to a shield that blocks damage)
They will appear in the upcoming Spiral Abyss, along with a few select locations on Teyvat.
New weekly boss
Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal there will be another Raiden Shogun boss. This time, it will be a weekly boss featuring a different form from what players saw in the past. One of the most noteworthy aspects about this new boss is that she has an attack that will instantly defeat a character, regardless of any shields of their HP.
