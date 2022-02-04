The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream just dropped new redeem codes that will provide players with free Primogems and other rewards. A total of three redeem codes have been revealed in the 2.5 livestream, each offering 100 Primogems.

These codes will expire tomorrow, so players have a day's time to make sure they claim the free rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream redeem codes: Expiry date, rewards and more

In the 2.5 livestream, Genshin Impact has revealed these three new redeem codes:

VTPU3CQWYCSD

AB7VJC9EGDAZ

WT7D3CQEHVBM

2.5 livestream redeem codes, rewards and more (Image via Mihoyo)

Each code will provide players with 100 Primogems, so players will get 300 after claiming all three codes. Those who claim all the codes will also obtain 50000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores and five Hero Wits.

The codes can be redeemed by players either through the official Genshin Impact website or the in-game redeem code feature.

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream reveals upcoming content

The 2.5 livestream lived up to the hype by revealing a ton of new content that will soon arrive in the game.

The Special Program began with a trailer that showcased the official debut of Yae Miko before introducing Raiden Shogun as a new weekly boss for the players. The trailer also hinted at quests revolving around Enkanomiya.

The livestream also premiered the 2.5 event wish banners with the Yae Miko banner in phase one. In phase two, players will see two re-run banners, of Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Players also got their first official look at Yae Miko’s signature weapon, Kagura's Verity.

The voice actors also showcased Yae Miko’s interest in humans and reading light novels along with explaining her abilities.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream revealed upcoming story quests revolving around Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko. Players also got their first look at a new type of Enkanomiya-based enemy called Shadow Husks.

Afterward, voice actors went on to unveil exciting new events that will come along with the latest update. The first event revealed was the Three Realms Gateway Offering, which will be the first-ever event to focus on exploration. Other events that were revealed include Divine Ingenuity, Of Drink A-Dreaming and Hyakunin Ikki.

However, the most exciting highlight of the 2.5 livestream was the official sneak peek at the Chasm along with its unique backstory. Players got to see an official photo featuring the Chasm as well a new enemy, Ruin Serpent, which resides there.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is safe to assume that the 2.5 update will be a massive hit among players. From new characters, new enemies and new events, they have a lot of new content at their disposal.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee