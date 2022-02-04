Genshin Impact 2.5 'When the Sakura Bloom' livestream: Overview, codes, release date and more

MiHoYo has just announced yet another update for its popular game, Genshin Impact. The recent livestream on the official Twitch channel gave players a peek at the upcoming events and banners.

The new update will go live on February 16, 2022. Along with information about the upcoming update, three new redeemable codes were introduced during the livestream. They are:

VTPU3CQWYCSD - 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

AB7VJC9EGDAZ - 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wit

WT7D3CQEHVBM - 100x Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Players are advised to redeem the above-mentioned codes as soon as possible. Since such codes expire within a few hours of the livestream, they have limited validity.

Players who missed the livestream can watch the special program on the official YouTube channel.

Overview of Genshin Impact version 2.5

Yae Miko will be introduced in the first half of the version 2.5 update. She will be featured on the 'Everbloom Violet' rate-up banner. The livestream also showcased Yae Miko's attacks and special talents.

Version 2.5 banner announcement (Image via MiHoYo)

The second half of version 2.5 will feature double rerun banners. Raiden Shogun will be featured in her rate-up banner "Reign of Serenity" with Sangonomiya Kokomi on "Drifting Luminescence."

Two new weapons will be introduced in Genshin Impact in the upcoming update. Both upcoming weapons will be catalysts. "Kagura's Verity," a 5-star catalyst, will be featured in the weapons banner during the first half of the update.

"Oathsown Eye", a 4-star catalyst, and its refinement material will be available during the Three Realms event.

Shot of new boss from trailer (Image via MiHoYo)

Two new story quests will be featured in Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun's Act 2 and Yae Miko's Act 1. Raiden Shogun's story quest is a pre-requisite for Yae Miko's. A new boss resembling Raiden is part of this update, but the identity is unclear and players will have to wait until the update to find out.

"Three Realms Gateway Offering" is one of the main events in the new update. It is based on exploring Enkanomiya in a mysterious darkness. "Divine Ingenuity" is another event in the update, based on designing a domain and competing with other players.

Event details during the Special Program (Image via MiHoYo)

"Of Drink a Dreaming" is yet another event in this update and it features new mechanisms, like mixing ingredients to make drinks. Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact will also feature reruns of two fan favorite events: "Hyakunin Ikki" and "Overflowing Mastery."

The livestream teased a new explorable region, The Chasm. The concept art for some locations in the area and an enemy "Ruin Serpent" was shown. The region will only be playable in the version 2.6 update which will be available around March 2022.

The players will have lots to do in the upcoming update. All the new events, bosses and characters have the fans excited. In addition, the continuation of the Inazuman storyline is also well received among the community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan