Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream redeemable codes

The Genshin Impact livestream just announced the latest banners, changes and events for Version 2.5. The new version will be introduced on February 16, 2022. Players can watch the special program on the official YouTube channel if they missed the livestream.

Yae Miko will be introduced as a playable character in the first half of the new version. Three new redeemable codes for Primogems were also introduced during the Version 2.5 special program.

Genshin Impact latest codes

Here are the three new codes for Version 2.5:

VTPU3CQWYCSD - 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

AB7VJC9EGDAZ - 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wit

WT7D3CQEHVBM - 100x Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Players must redeem these codes as soon as possible as the codes expire within a few hours of the livestream.

How to redeem the new codes

Code redemption site (Image via MiHoYo

To redeem the latest codes for Genshin Impact, follow these steps:

Go to MiHoYo's code redemption website. Log in to your MiHoYo account. Select the server and character nickname. Enter the redemption code.

You will receive the code in your in-game mailbox within 5-10 minutes. Players should take note that each of these codes can only be redeemed once.

a shot from the Special Program (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 2.5 special program introduced the characters to the new events that will take place during the latest patch. Yae Miko will be introduced in the first half of the patch. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will have their rerun banners during the second half of the patch.

Two new weapons will be available in the new version: Kagura's Verity, a 5-star catalyst through weapon banner, and Oathsworn Eye, a 4-star catalyst through an event. New story quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko will be available as soon as the update goes live.

The livestream also detailed several new events and mentioned the rerun of fan-favorite events like Hyakunin Ikki. Players were also given a sneak peek at the unlocked area, the Chasm, which will be introduced in Version 2.6.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee