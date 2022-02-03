Genshin Impact: Version 2.6 leaks, Chasm, Ayato and more

A new wave of version 2.6 leaks has surfaced online. This time the leaks give us more clarity on the events of the new version. Genshin Impact version 2.6 is most likely to be released in March 2022.

Developers miHoYo revealed that the livestream for the Genshin Impact 2.5 Special Program will be held on February 4, 2022. The new update is expected to go live within two weeks.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 leaks from Ubatcha

New leaks from Ubatcha, a prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, have said that Chasm, a locked region near Liyue, will be released in version 2.6.

The tweets mention that the release will be staggered between 2 patches. Chasm holds the key to Sumeru, the next region players will be visiting as part of the Archon quest.

Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.



DD previously mentioned Chasm being in 2.7 and this goes against that info so keep that in mind until the beta starts.

Tweets from the user further claim that the release of Chasm will not be accompanied by the release of the newest element in the game, Dendro. Dendro has long been rumored to be tied to Chasm and Sumeru, but this leak suggests that it is still not ready to be released.

In-game shot of Kazuha and Yoimiya (Image via HoYoLAB)

The leaker claims that Kazuha will have a rerun along with Yoimiya and Ayaka, but it is unclear what order they will be released. Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo user wielding a sword, first launched in version 1.6.

Yoimiya is a 5-star bow-wielding pyro user, and Ayaka is a 5-star sword-wielding cryo user, both of which were released in version 2.0

The tweets mention a festival in Inazuma. Mondstandt and Liyue have had festivals in the past. This will be the first festival to be set in Inazuma. There is also a mention of new artifact sets. One is based on HP%, and another is based on normal attack. No details have been given as to when it will be introduced.

Genshin version 2.6 leaks from Waffel

Another leaker posted this image to Twitter. While it is not very obvious what this means, fans closely observing trends can relate to the fact that the horse in the picture is a rumor that claimed Ayato was a horse.

Sword and hydro vision could mean that Ayato is a 4-star hydro user wielding a sword.

The mustache could refer to Heizou, who was rumored to be sporting a mustache with the cross indicating that he may not be in the new version. The Minecraft cube refers to the mining that was done in the Chasm region.

Version 2.5 Special Program announcement (Image via Genshin Impact Twitter)

Leaks for the new version 2.6 look very promising. Fans have expressed their excitement for the new characters and regions online. While Version 2.6 is still two months away, players will be getting news about version 2.5 from the official Special Program streaming on February 4, 2022.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha