Genshin Impact 2.5 Yae Miko banner, weapons and 4-stars officially revealed

Genshin Impact celebrates Valentine's Day with the community by releasing various announcements on their social accounts. Two of them revealed the full characters and weapons on the Yae Miko and Weapon Event Wish banner for version 2.5.

This announcement will help players decide whether they should roll for the respective banners or save their Primogems for the next banner in the game. This article includes all characters in the Yae Miko banner and weapons for the weapon banner in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.5.

All characters in the Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

The Yae Miko banner will be available right after the version 2.5 update on February 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) and will stay in-game for three weeks until March 8.

During the banner duration, the event-exclusive 5-star Electro character Yae Miko will receive a huge drop-rate boost. For 4-star characters, three units will also receive a huge drop-rate boost:

Diona (Cryo) Fischl (Electro) Thoma (Pyro)

Players should remember that Yae Miko is a limited character and will not be available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation' even after her banner ends. Thus, this Everbloom Violet banner is the only method players can pull for Yae Miko.

Even if players do not plan to roll for Yae Miko, they can still experience the priestess' playstyle by entering the Test Run trial event. Travelers will use a fixed lineup and artifacts to enter specific stages and test them out. Even better, players who complete the challenge will receive Primogem rewards.

All weapons in the Weapon Event banner of Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

The Weapon Event Wish banner will also be updated into a new set of weapons, specially tailored for Yae Miko. The 5-star and 4-star weapons that will receive a huge drop-rate boost are:

Kagura's Verity (5-star Catalyst) Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star Sword) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword) Rainslasher (4-star Claymore) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst) The Stringless (4-star Bow)

Similar to previous weapon banners, gamers can use the Epitomized Path to chart a course towards one of the promotional 5-star weapons, such as Kagura's Verity or Primordial Jade Cutter. With this method, they are confirmed to get the 5-star weapon they want within a minimum of 240 wishes.

Kagura's Verity is the best 5-star weapon for Yae Miko, especially with the Crit Damage secondary stat, and passive skills that increase the wielder's Elemental Skill damage. Meanwhile, Primordial Jade Cutter is another great 5-star weapon with Crit Rate secondary stat that is universally useful for any sword-user in Genshin Impact.

Gamers should keep in mind that both 5-star weapons above will not be available in the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation.' So gamers who want these two weapons should consider spending their Primogems on this weapon banner.

Although it is confirmed what characters and weapons will be added in the banner of phase 1, there is no information regarding the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.5. Therefore, players can only wait for more official announcements as the second phase approaches.

