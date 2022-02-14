Genshin Impact 2.5 update maintenance schedule: Start time, end time, and primogems compensation

miHoYo has finally released the patch notes for Genshin Impact version 2.5 on their social platforms. Players will now know the exact time of the update maintenance schedule and what to expect in the next version with greater details.

New players must note that the servers will be down after the maintenance starts, and they can't play the game until the server is open again. However, players will receive a huge compensation in the shape of Primogems from Genshin Impact because of this minor inconvenience.

Start and end time for Genshin Impact 2.5 update maintenance

The developers will soon begin performing update maintenance to guarantee that all Travelers have the greatest possible Genshin Impact experience. The game will be updated to a new version on February 16 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8), and the maintenance is estimated to take five hours and may end at 11:00 AM.

Travelers will be able to continue playing once they have installed the latest game client. Due to the massive file size, it is suggested that gamers download the update over a Wi-Fi connection.

Players won't be able to log in to the game while the update maintenance is underway. To avoid losing their game progress, please keep track of the update time and properly organize players' game time.

Yae Miko will be in the first event banner (Image via miHoYo)

Once the server is available again, players can enter the game to enjoy the game's new update. Version 2.5 will bring a new 5-star Electro character, Yae Miko, into the roster, and players can wish for this unit from the Character Event Wish banner.

Primogems compensation for 2.5 update maintenance

Genshin Impact provides Primogem compensation for every maintenance update, and version 2.5 is no exception. Travelers will receive a minimum of 300 Primogems, where 60 Primogems are for every hour when the servers are down. However, even if the update is completed early, there will be no change to the compensation amount.

Remember that only Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above can obtain this compensation. The developers will distribute the Primogems to Travelers by in-game mail within five hours after the maintenance is completed. Note that the mail will expire in 30 days, so players should claim their compensation in time.

Players need to take note of the maintenance schedule so it won't disturb their game time, especially since they can't enter the game during the update.

Edited by Shaheen Banu